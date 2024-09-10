Bulls Bash Three Hrs In 8-1 Win Over Tides

September 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - The Durham Bulls hit three homers, while Ian Seymour threw six solid innings to lead the Bulls past the Norfolk Tides 8-1 at Tuesday night at the DBAP.

Kameron Misner hit a two-run shot in the first, with Jake Mangum clocking a three-run shot in the fifth. Bob Seymour, who hit three homers on Sunday at Columbus, drilled a two-run home run in the sixth as the Bulls (33-31) jumped ahead 8-1.

Meanwhile, Ian Seymour (W, 4-1) worked six innings, permitting just a solo home run to TT Bowens in the second inning. Seymour fanned seven, allowing one walk and three hits.

Mangum went 3-4 to lift his International League-leading average to .328.

Tucker Davidson (L, 4-10) permitted six runs over five innings in absorbing the loss for the Tides (26-38).

The second game of the series is slated for Wednesday afternoon at 1:05 PM ET. Cole Wilcox (1-2, 5.32) is expected to face Adrian Houser (0-1, 7.94).

Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.

#DURHAMBULLS

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.