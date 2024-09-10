Bulls Bash Three Hrs In 8-1 Win Over Tides
September 10, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - The Durham Bulls hit three homers, while Ian Seymour threw six solid innings to lead the Bulls past the Norfolk Tides 8-1 at Tuesday night at the DBAP.
Kameron Misner hit a two-run shot in the first, with Jake Mangum clocking a three-run shot in the fifth. Bob Seymour, who hit three homers on Sunday at Columbus, drilled a two-run home run in the sixth as the Bulls (33-31) jumped ahead 8-1.
Meanwhile, Ian Seymour (W, 4-1) worked six innings, permitting just a solo home run to TT Bowens in the second inning. Seymour fanned seven, allowing one walk and three hits.
Mangum went 3-4 to lift his International League-leading average to .328.
Tucker Davidson (L, 4-10) permitted six runs over five innings in absorbing the loss for the Tides (26-38).
The second game of the series is slated for Wednesday afternoon at 1:05 PM ET. Cole Wilcox (1-2, 5.32) is expected to face Adrian Houser (0-1, 7.94).
