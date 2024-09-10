Burke Promoted to White Sox Tuesday
September 10, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights announced four roster moves today ahead of the team's 6:35 p.m. opener against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC.
RHP Sean Burke had his contract selected by the Chicago White Sox today. This season with the Knights, Burke has gone 2-6 with a 4.62 ERA in 16 games started with 86 strikeouts over 64.1 innings pitched. Burke entered the 2024 season ranked 12th in the White Sox organization by Baseball America. He was selected by the White Sox in the third round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft.
A total of 32 different players have been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte this season. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6, 5/31 & 7/30), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8 & 5/1), OF Oscar Colás (4/10 & 6/2), INF Zach Remillard (4/12 & 5/8), RHP Justin Anderson (4/12 & 5/14), RHP Nick Nastrini (4/15, 5/22 & 8/29), RHP Jonathan Cannon (4/16), INF Danny Mendick (4/22), OF Tommy Pham (4/26), OF Rafael Ortega (4/26), RHP Brad Keller (4/28), RHP Prelander Berroa (4/28, 8/2 & 8/27), RHP Mike Clevinger (5/6), OF Dominic Fletcher (5/15 & 7/29), OF Corey Julks (5/17), OF Zach DeLoach (5/22, 6/4 & 9/1), RHP Jake Woodford (5/28), Sammy Peralta (6/9, 7/20, 7/29 & 8/26), RHP Chad Kuhl (6/14), RHP Jordan Leasure (7/8), RHP Steven Wilson (7/19), INF Brooks Baldwin (7/19), C Chuckie Robinson (7/19), RHP Davis Martin (7/27), RHP Touki Toussaint (7/29), LHP Fraser Ellard (7/30), LHP Ky Bush (8/5), RHP Gus Varland (8/17), INF Bryan Ramos (8/26), RHP Matt Foster (8/28) and RHP Sean Burke (9/10).
RHP Tyler Davis was promoted to the Charlotte Knights today from High-A Winston-Salem. In six games this season with the Dash, Davis posted a 1-1 record with a 1.86 ERA (9.2 IP/10 SO). He also posted a 0-0 mark with a 3.16 ERA in 15 games (25.2 IP) with Single-A Kannapolis this season. Davis, 25, was signed by the White Sox as a free agent on June 7. He is a product of Sam Houston State University (2020-23).
RHP Touki Toussaint was added to Charlotte's active roster today. Toussaint was designated for assignment by the White Sox on September 3. With the Knights this season, Toussaint is 3-2 with a 5.15 ERA in 17 games (eight starts) over 50.2 innings pitched. He went 1-2 with a 7.43 ERA in 11 games (23.0 IP/26 SO).
Additionally, RHP Nick Nastrini was optioned to Charlotte (Report TBD).
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 10, 2024
- Chandler Shines as Indians Win Series Opener Against Red Wings - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Defeat the Jumbo Shrimp 6-2 on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders Taken Down by IronPigs, 5-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Ryan McKenna's Three-Run Homer Powers 'Pigs by RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Eight-Run Eighth Inning Propels Indianapolis Over Rochester - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Falls in Opener to Charlotte - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- WooSox Take Two from Syracuse on Tuesday, 11-4 and 8-4 - Worcester Red Sox
- Saints Attempt To Play Spoiler With 7-4 Win Over Clippers - St. Paul Saints
- Bulls Bash Three Hrs In 8-1 Win Over Tides - Durham Bulls
- Syracuse Drops First Two Games to Start Final Road Trip of Season in Worcester - Syracuse Mets
- Burke Promoted to White Sox Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- September 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - September 10 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Hens Dominate Series Opener with 8-1 Win vs Omaha - Toledo Mud Hens
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 10 at Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
- Bulls Return for Final Homestand of 2024 with College Night, Bark in the Park, Hockey Night, and More - Durham Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.