Burke Promoted to White Sox Tuesday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights announced four roster moves today ahead of the team's 6:35 p.m. opener against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC.

RHP Sean Burke had his contract selected by the Chicago White Sox today. This season with the Knights, Burke has gone 2-6 with a 4.62 ERA in 16 games started with 86 strikeouts over 64.1 innings pitched. Burke entered the 2024 season ranked 12th in the White Sox organization by Baseball America. He was selected by the White Sox in the third round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft.

A total of 32 different players have been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte this season. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6, 5/31 & 7/30), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8 & 5/1), OF Oscar Colás (4/10 & 6/2), INF Zach Remillard (4/12 & 5/8), RHP Justin Anderson (4/12 & 5/14), RHP Nick Nastrini (4/15, 5/22 & 8/29), RHP Jonathan Cannon (4/16), INF Danny Mendick (4/22), OF Tommy Pham (4/26), OF Rafael Ortega (4/26), RHP Brad Keller (4/28), RHP Prelander Berroa (4/28, 8/2 & 8/27), RHP Mike Clevinger (5/6), OF Dominic Fletcher (5/15 & 7/29), OF Corey Julks (5/17), OF Zach DeLoach (5/22, 6/4 & 9/1), RHP Jake Woodford (5/28), Sammy Peralta (6/9, 7/20, 7/29 & 8/26), RHP Chad Kuhl (6/14), RHP Jordan Leasure (7/8), RHP Steven Wilson (7/19), INF Brooks Baldwin (7/19), C Chuckie Robinson (7/19), RHP Davis Martin (7/27), RHP Touki Toussaint (7/29), LHP Fraser Ellard (7/30), LHP Ky Bush (8/5), RHP Gus Varland (8/17), INF Bryan Ramos (8/26), RHP Matt Foster (8/28) and RHP Sean Burke (9/10).

RHP Tyler Davis was promoted to the Charlotte Knights today from High-A Winston-Salem. In six games this season with the Dash, Davis posted a 1-1 record with a 1.86 ERA (9.2 IP/10 SO). He also posted a 0-0 mark with a 3.16 ERA in 15 games (25.2 IP) with Single-A Kannapolis this season. Davis, 25, was signed by the White Sox as a free agent on June 7. He is a product of Sam Houston State University (2020-23).

RHP Touki Toussaint was added to Charlotte's active roster today. Toussaint was designated for assignment by the White Sox on September 3. With the Knights this season, Toussaint is 3-2 with a 5.15 ERA in 17 games (eight starts) over 50.2 innings pitched. He went 1-2 with a 7.43 ERA in 11 games (23.0 IP/26 SO).

Additionally, RHP Nick Nastrini was optioned to Charlotte (Report TBD).

