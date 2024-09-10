Jacksonville Falls in Opener to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp couldn't overcome their early deficit to the Charlotte Knights, falling 6-2 Tuesday night at Truist Field.

After a scoreless first, Charlotte (64-71, 31-30) opened the scoring in the bottom of the second. Oscar Colás drew a walk off Jacksonville (65-72, 30-32) hurler Adam Mazur (L, 2-3). Two batters later, Rafael Ortega (9) clubbed a two-run homer giving the Knights the initial lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp cut the deficit in half in the top of the third. With one out, Jakob Marsee singled and advanced to third on a two-base throwing error on Charlotte infielder Yoán Moncada. Agustín Ramírez drove him in with an RBI double to make it a one-run game.

The Knights extended their lead right away in the bottom of the third. Tim Elko led off with a single and Colás (11) walloped the second two-run home run of the night pushing Charlotte's lead to 4-1.

Jacksonville's final run came in the top of the sixth. With two outs, Jacob Berry drew a free pass and scored on a double from Ali Sánchez drawing the Jumbo Shrimp closer, 4-2.

Charlotte put the game out of reach in the bottom of the seventh. Mark Payton started the frame with a triple and scored on a double from Moncada extending the lead to 5-2. Elko knocked the third-straight hit of the inning with an RBI single to score Moncada to make it a four-run contest, 6-2.

Jacksonville continues their series with Charlotte in Wednesday's doubleheader. First pitch in game one is slated for 5:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 4:50 p.m. on ESPN 690, and www.ESPN690.com.

