Knights Defeat the Jumbo Shrimp 6-2 on Tuesday
September 10, 2024 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights opened their final homestand of the 2024 season, defeating the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 6-2 on Tuesday behind a pair of homers at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC.
RHP Jordan Leasure (3-0, 3.68 ERA) took home the win after throwing one scoreless inning, giving up no hits and one walk while striking out one. RHP Deivi García got the start throwing three innings, giving up one run on four hits and no walks while striking out five.
A quartet of Knights hitters continued their hitting streaks, with outfielder Mark Payton extending his to eight games, catcher Carlos Pérez to seven games and infielder Danny Mendick growing to six games.
Outfielder Rafael Ortega started the scoring with a two-run homer in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead, which was later split in half with an RBI double in the top of the third.
In the bottom half of the third inning, outfielder Oscar Colás hit a two-run homer to expand the lead to 4-1.
The Jumbo Shrimp chipped away at the lead in the sixth inning with an RBI double, but the Knights responded at the bottom of the seventh inning with an RBI double from infielder Yoán Moncada and an RBI single from infielder Tim Elko.
Out of the bullpen, Leasure, RHP Dalton Roach, RHP Aaron McGarity and RHP Josimar Cousin, all contributed scoreless innings.
The Knights will continue the series on Wednesday night with a doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m. against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) from Truist Field. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 5:00 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 10, 2024
- Chandler Shines as Indians Win Series Opener Against Red Wings - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Defeat the Jumbo Shrimp 6-2 on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- RailRiders Taken Down by IronPigs, 5-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Ryan McKenna's Three-Run Homer Powers 'Pigs by RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Eight-Run Eighth Inning Propels Indianapolis Over Rochester - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Falls in Opener to Charlotte - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- WooSox Take Two from Syracuse on Tuesday, 11-4 and 8-4 - Worcester Red Sox
- Saints Attempt To Play Spoiler With 7-4 Win Over Clippers - St. Paul Saints
- Bulls Bash Three Hrs In 8-1 Win Over Tides - Durham Bulls
- Syracuse Drops First Two Games to Start Final Road Trip of Season in Worcester - Syracuse Mets
- Burke Promoted to White Sox Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- September 10 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - September 10 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Hens Dominate Series Opener with 8-1 Win vs Omaha - Toledo Mud Hens
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 10 at Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
- Bulls Return for Final Homestand of 2024 with College Night, Bark in the Park, Hockey Night, and More - Durham Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.