Knights Defeat the Jumbo Shrimp 6-2 on Tuesday

September 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights opened their final homestand of the 2024 season, defeating the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 6-2 on Tuesday behind a pair of homers at Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC.

RHP Jordan Leasure (3-0, 3.68 ERA) took home the win after throwing one scoreless inning, giving up no hits and one walk while striking out one. RHP Deivi García got the start throwing three innings, giving up one run on four hits and no walks while striking out five.

A quartet of Knights hitters continued their hitting streaks, with outfielder Mark Payton extending his to eight games, catcher Carlos Pérez to seven games and infielder Danny Mendick growing to six games.

Outfielder Rafael Ortega started the scoring with a two-run homer in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead, which was later split in half with an RBI double in the top of the third.

In the bottom half of the third inning, outfielder Oscar Colás hit a two-run homer to expand the lead to 4-1.

The Jumbo Shrimp chipped away at the lead in the sixth inning with an RBI double, but the Knights responded at the bottom of the seventh inning with an RBI double from infielder Yoán Moncada and an RBI single from infielder Tim Elko.

Out of the bullpen, Leasure, RHP Dalton Roach, RHP Aaron McGarity and RHP Josimar Cousin, all contributed scoreless innings.

The Knights will continue the series on Wednesday night with a doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m. against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) from Truist Field. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and Mike Pacheco will have the call beginning at 5:00 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com.

