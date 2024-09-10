Eight-Run Eighth Inning Propels Indianapolis Over Rochester

September 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Rochester Red Wings found themselves on the losing end in the series opener of their final road trip of 2024, 13-3 in Indianapolis. 1B Trey Lipscomb paced the offense with his fourth home run of the season, a three-run shot in the seventh that accounted for all of the Red Wings scoring. DH Joey Meneses added his fourth extra-base hit in his last two games with a double, and LHP Andrew Alvarez turned in 6.0 solid innings on the mound.

Indianapolis kicked things off rather early in the bottom of the first, as 3B Andrés Alvarez hit a lead-off triple to center. Seizing the opportunity to drive in a run, CF Ji Hwan Bae drove in Alvarez with a single to right to open the scoring, 1-0. Following a steal and wild pitch, Bae found himself in scoring position. LF Jack Suwinski then hit an RBI single, allowing Bae to reach home to increase the score to 2-0.

The Indians didn't waste any time tacking on more, as former Red Wing RF Joshua Palacios opened the bottom of the second with a lead-off double. After a single from DH Seth Beer, Palacios advanced to third to put another runner in scoring position early on. Beer was able to score, as Alvarez grounded out, bringing the lead to 3-0.

Following a scoreless inning, C Jason Delay hit a high fly ball to left center that sailed over the wall. His first home run of the season furthered the Indians' lead to 4-0.

The Red Wings offense wasn't going to give up, however, as they got the bats rolling later in the seventh. C Riley Adams got the inning started with a lead-off single to left. The very next batter, Joey Meneses rocketed a double to right. With two runners on, Trey Lipscomb sent a moon shot 398 feet 107.1 MPH off the bat to left field for a three-run home run. His fourth of the season with the Red Wings brought Rochester to within one, 4-3.

In a close game, Indianapolis came to bat in the home half of the seventh. With one out, Bae sent a solo shot on a line drive to right. His sixth homer of the season gave the Indians a bit of wiggle room, upping their lead to 5-3.

Suwinski got the bottom half of the eighth started with a lead-off double for the Indians. After a single from SS Liover Peguero, Palacios walked to load the bases. A forceout to home then saw Delay reach first on a fielder's choice. Beer then hit a sacrifice fly to left, allowing Peguero to tag up and score, bringing the lead to 6-3. Alvarez walked to keep the bases loaded, and then Bae walked to bring in Palacios to score. With the lead now 7-3, 2B Nick Yorke hit an RBI double to score Delay and Alvarez, furthering the lead to 9-3. Indianapolis did not stop there in what proved to be a busy inning. 1B Malcom Nuñez singled to score Bae and Yorke, increasing the lead to 11-3. Following Suwinski reaching first on a fielding error, Nuñez reached home as the score was now 12-3. A triple from Peguero would then score Suwinski, for the Indians' last run of the inning to bring the lead to 13-3.

Despite an attempt to minimize the lead, Indianapolis' eight-run eighth inning was too much for the Red Wings to come back from as they wound up losing 13-3.

Southpaw Andrew Alvarez logged his 14th start of the season for the Red Wings Tuesday evening. In 6.0 strong innings of work, Alvarez allowed nine hits, four earned runs, and only one walk while racking up four strikeouts. Entering in relief came RHP Michael Rucker for his Red Wings debut. Across 1.0 inning, he allowed one hit and run, while also tossing a strikeout. Next up came LHP Tim Cate, who in 0.2 innings gave up four earned on four hits, with three walks. RHP Carlos Romero wound up seeing the game's final action. Finishing the bottom-half of the eighth, Romero only gave up one hit and one run, respectively.

The Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to 1B Trey Lipscomb. The 24-year-old launched his fourth home run of the season in the seventh inning to put Rochester on the board, finishing 1-for-3. The long ball came off the bat at 107.1 MPH, his hardest-hit ball of the season at the Triple-A level.

Rochester finds themselves back in action early Wednesday afternoon for game two of the series versus Indianapolis at Victory Field. RHP Spenser Watkins will get the nod for his 22nd start of the year, while Indianapolis will counter with RHP Thomas Harrington for a scheduled 1:35 p.m. first pitch.

