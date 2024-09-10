RailRiders Taken Down by IronPigs, 5-3

September 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 5-3 Tuesday night at PNC Field. The RailRiders had the lead going into the seventh but could not hold the advantage in a back-and-forth contest.

The IronPigs plated the first run of the game in the third. Rafael Marchan singled home Scott Kingery for a 1-0 edge.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tied the game in the fifth. After Carlos Narvaez doubled, Oscar Gonzalez singled to even the game at one.

In the sixth, Lehigh Valley's Darick Hall scored off a David Dahl single to make it 2-1.

The RailRiders took the lead in the home half of the frame. After Jorbit Vivas and Ben Rice worked walks, Oswald Peraza reached on a fielder's choice and a throwing error from Lehigh Valley plated two to give the RailRiders a 3-2 advantage.

Lehigh Valley regained control in the seventh when Ryan McKenna hit a three-run homer to make it 5-3 to close the scoring.

RailRider lefty starter Josh Maciejewski tossed 4.0 innings giving up one run on three hits and striking out five. Alex Mauricio (L, 4-2) worked 1.1 innings allowing two runs on one hit. IronPigs starter Kyle Tyler pitched 5.1 innings allowing three runs on three hits, striking out four. Tyler McKay (W, 3-2) was the benefactor from the three-run seventh and earned the win.

The RailRiders continue their final homestand with the IronPigs on Wednesday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sends Yoendrys Gómez to face Lehigh Valley's Alan Rangel. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 36-27, 79-58

