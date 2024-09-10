Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 10 at Indianapolis

September 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (34-29, 72-64) vs. Indianapolis Indians (36-26, 69-66)

Tuesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Alvarez Alvarez (4-5, 4.52) vs. RHP Bubba Chandler (3-0, 1.93)

EXTRA HEARTBREAK: After tying the game late in the ninth, the Rochester Red Wings narrowly fell to the Worcester Red Sox Sunday afternoon, 9-7 in 10 innings...the middle of the order came up huge for the Red Wings, as 1B JOEY MENESES, 3B TREY LIPSCOMB, and CF ROBERT HASSELL III each had a multi-hit performance, combining for seven of the team's nine hits...Rochester heads down to Indianapolis for their final road series of the season, beginning tonight...the Red Wings will send LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound, and Indianapolis will counter with RHP Bubba Chandler.

WORCESTER WOES: The Red Wings finished up their season series against Worcester with a 7-11 record, including a 15 mark at Innovative Field and a 6-6 clip on the road...this is just the third time since 2015 that Rochester has finished with a sub-.500 record against Boston's top affiliate (8-10 in 2016, 11-12 in 2021)...

Rochester now travels to Indianapolis for a six-game set at Victory Field...they have not won a series on the road against the Indians since 2005 (6/20-23).

ICE TREY: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB roped an RBI double into left-center field in the second inning Sunday, and later drove two more runs via a single and a bases-loaded walk...the former University of Tennessee Volunteer ended the night 2-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored at the plate, and is now hitting .292 (7-for-24) with a .346 on-base percentage through his first seven games of September.

MASHIN' MENESES: 1B JOEY MENESES roped a pair of doubles, and launched his seventh home run of the season with Rochester to finish 3-for-5 with two RBI and three runs scored on Sunday...the homer traveled 444 feet to dead-center field off the batter's eye, the farthest home run by a Red Wing this season...this is the first time Meneses has logged three extra-base hits in a Triple-A game since his International League MVP season in 2018 (5/19 at SYR, with LHV)...

Five of his seven Triple-A homers this season have come at Innovative Field.

KING ROBERT: CF ROBERT HASSELL III recorded his first multi-hit game and drove in his first RBI at the Triple-A level on Sunday afternoon, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles...across 20-day games this season at three different levels this season, Hassell is hitting .286 (22-for-77) with seven RBI.

WILLING(HAM) & ABLE: RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM fired his 12th consecutive appearance without allowing an earned run Sunday, retiring all three batters he faced in order in just 13 pitches...this is tied for the second-longest active streak in the International League and is the longest such streak by a Red Wing pitcher this season (most since Reed Garrett, 12 from 6/12-8/28 in 2022).

GETTING IT ADONIS: RHP ADONIS MEDINA fired 2.0 strong innings of relief on Sunday, allowing no hits while walking two and striking out one...this is tied for his longest hitless outing of the season (6/7 at WOR)...in seven appearances against the WooSox this season, Medina turned in a 1.86 ERA (2 ER/9.2 IP) on just four hits...

Across 19 appearances during the day, the Dominican Republic native is 3-2 with a 2.92 ERA (8 ER/24.2 IP), 26 strikeouts, and eight walks.

International League Stories from September 10, 2024

