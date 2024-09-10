Bulls Return for Final Homestand of 2024 with College Night, Bark in the Park, Hockey Night, and More

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls return home to Durham Bulls Athletic Park for their final homestand of the 2024 season on Tuesday, September 10 for a six-game series versus the Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The homestand is highlighted by College Night on Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday with Tune Tuesday on September 9, plus First Responders Appreciation with Winning Wednesday on September 11, Bark in the Park on Dollar Dog Thursday featuring $1 Sahlen's hot dogs with Throwback Thursday on September 12, Hockey Night with the Carolina Hurricanes plus Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux on September 13, Copa de la Diversion with Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World on September 14, and Fan Appreciation on Sunday Fun Day with Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist on September 15.

Tuesday, September 10 vs Norfolk (6:35pm) - Game presented by Pardon my Cheesteak

College Night: Join us for College Night at the DBAP, featuring on-field games throughout the night to help determine who really is the Triangle's best school, various dignitaries from each of the schools, and more!

College Night Hat Ticket Package: Add on a Bulls hat featuring your favorite school's colors and logo with your ticket to College Night! Hats representing six universities are available, including Duke, NCCU, UNC, NC State, East Carolina, and Appalachian State. Learn more and get your College Night Ticket Package.

Tacos and Tallboys Tuesday: Fans can enjoy $2 tacos and $5 select tallboy canned beers during Tuesday night games at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Tune Tuesday: It's the final Tune Tuesday of the season, featuring a EDM playlist.

Wednesday, September 11 vs Norfolk (1:05pm) - Game presented by Budweiser in support of Folds of Honor

First Responders Appreciation: The Bulls will be honoring First Responders through the day during a special day game at the DBAP. Various emergency vehicles will be on display on the right field Diamond View concourse, while several staff members will be participating in a memorial stair climb during the game to honor and remember those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

Winning Wednesday: It could be your lucky night at the DBAP, with extra chances to win prizes throughout the night at Wednesday evening games throughout the season. If the Bulls win, all fans in attendance will also have the chance to run the bases after the game!

 Thursday, September 12 vs Norfolk (6:35pm) - Game presented by Pallet Alliance

Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Vodka: It's our second-to-last Bark in the Park date this year, with dogs welcome to join their owners at the DBAP in outfield reserve seats or on the outfield berm. Bark in the Park tickets are available at this link: https://bit.ly/3y3h8LS.

Matt James Appearance: Wake Forest alum and The Bachelor Matt James is scheduled to be in attendance to throw out a ceremonial first pitch! Fans will also have the chance to participate in a special Meet & Greet in the concourse prior to the game.

Dollar Dog Thursday: Fans can enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2024, with the exception of July 4.

Throwback Thursday: The Bulls will be wearing their Rays Throwback jerseys honoring the club's longtime partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Friday, September 13 vs Norfolk (6:35pm)

Hockey Night with the Carolina Hurricanes: Join us and a Bunch of Jerks at the DBAP for Hockey Night with the Carolina Hurricanes! Stormy will be in attendance in addition to several players, with Jalen Chatfield scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Bulls players and coaches will also be wearing special Hockey Night jerseys, which will be auctioned off online starting at 6:00pm that evening, with proceeds benefitting the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux!

Ripken the Bat Dog courtesy of Sit Means Sit Apex: Ripken the Bat Dog returns to the DBAP, fetching bats for the Bulls.

Saturday, September 14 vs Norfolk (6:35pm) - Game presented by Alpaca Chicken

Copa de la Diversion: Stranger Things Night makes its rad return to the DBAP! Join us as we celebrate the hit Neflix series created by Durham natives and Jordan High School alumni The Duffer Brothers.

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World: Stay after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks show of the year presented by Window World!

Blue Monster Appearance: Say hi to Wool E. Bull's frenemy the Blue Monster, who is also scheduled to be in attendance at the DBAP.

Sunday, September 15 vs Norfolk (1:05pm) - Game presented by Primerose Schools' Load the Bus Night

Fan Appreciation: The Bulls salute the best fans in Minor League Baseball with Fan Appreciation at our final home game of the 2024 campaign.

Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids 12 and under will be able to run the bases after Sunday home games at the DBAP thanks to Nature's Twist!

Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

