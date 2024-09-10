Monster Offensive Nights from Martinez, Anderson Drive 13-2 Blowout of Buffalo
September 10, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. - J.P. Martinez and Brian Anderson combined for 10 RBIs for the Gwinnett Stripers (34-30) to power a 13-2 rout of the Buffalo Bisons (26-37) on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.
Decisive Plays: Buffalo broke through for its only lead on an RBI single from Jonatan Clase in the second inning. Gwinnett surged in front with a two-RBI double from Anderson and a grand slam home run (4) from Martinez in the home half to lead 6-1. Martinez and Anderson each added an RBI in the third inning to build the lead to 8-1. Gwinnett pushed its advantage to 11-1 with a two-run double from Anderson in the fourth inning. Buffalo scored the last run of the game on an RBI single by Riley Tirotta in the ninth inning to make it 13-2.
Key Contributors: Martinez (3-for-5, HR, 5 RBI) and Anderson (4-for-5, 2 2B, 5 RBI) were the engine behind the explosive offensive night for Gwinnett while newest Striper Cavan Biggio added an RBI in his debut. Ian Anderson (W, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO) turned in a quality start to pick up his third win of the season. For Buffalo, Orelvis Martinez (2-for-4, 2B, 3B) had both the extra-base hits while Clase and Tirotta had the two RBIs.
Noteworthy: Martinez clocked his first home run since May 9 vs. Charlotte. The Stripers snapped a season-long 18-inning scoring drought with a six-run second inning. Gwinnett tallied more than 10 runs for the 17th time this season and is 17-2 in those games.
Next Game (Wednesday, September 11): Gwinnett vs. Buffalo, 12:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 11:50 a.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. It's the final Education Day of the season at Coolray Field, as the Stripers will welcome area youth groups for a day of fun and baseball in an educational environment.
