Ryan McKenna's Three-Run Homer Powers 'Pigs by RailRiders

September 10, 2024 - International League (IL)

Moosic, Pennsylvania -Ryan McKenna came through clutch with a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning, powering the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (64-70, 30-31) to a 5-3 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders (79-58, 36-27) on Tuesday night at PNC Field.

The IronPigs started their day offensively in the third. Scott Kingery singled, stole second, and then scored on a two-out RBI single for Rafael Marchan.

The RailRiders tied the game in the last of the fifth on an Oscar Gonzalez RBI single, only for the 'Pigs to reclaim the lead 2-1 in the sixth on a David Dahl RBI single.

With two on and one out in the last of a sixth, a would be groundball double play turned into a two-run error as a poor throw allowed the RailRiders to plate two runs and claim the lead, 3-2.

Back-to-back two outs walks set the stage for McKenna's dramatic moment in the seventh. The homer is his first as an IronPig.

From there, the IronPigs bullpen held the RailRiders down, working 3.2 innings scoreless between Tyler McKay (0.2IP, W, 4-2), Freddy Tarnok (1IP, 3K), Andrew Bellatti (1IP, 2K) and Dylan Covey (S, 2).

Alex Mauricio (4-2) suffered the loss for the RailRiders as he was charged with the game-deciding run. Ultimately, he allowed two runs on one hits and two walks, striking out one in 1.1 innings.

The IronPigs and RailRiders continue their series on Wednesday, September 11th with a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m. Alan Rangel (0-2, 5.59) and Mick Abel (3-10, 5.98) are lined up to pitch for the 'Pigs while Scranton rolls with Yoendrys Gomez (3-5, 3.96) and Cody Poteet (3-0, 4.25).

