WooSox Take Series with Friday Victory, 4-1 over Buffalo
August 27, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - A strong pitching effort and a pair of big swings pushed the Worcester Red Sox (53-46) to a 4-1 win over the Buffalo Bisons (56-40) on Friday night, the road team's fourth consecutive win to start the week.
Kutter Crawford got the start and solidified an early series victory for the WooSox, tossing six innings and allowing one unearned run, along with eight strikeouts. The right-hander did not allow a baserunner until a bloop single the sixth inning in the sterling performance of his young Triple-A career.
Offensively, Worcester took the lead in the top of the sixth, a frame that started with a Joey Meneses single-part of a multi-hit night for Meneses-and a Johan Mieses infield knock. After a groundout, Josh Ockimey came to the plate with two on and tattooed the first pitch he saw, deep over the right field wall for a three-run homer. The long ball, which came off Buffalo starter Thomas Hatch, was Ockimey's 14th of the season and put the road team up 3-0.
In the bottom of the inning, the Bisons pushed across a run on a bloop single to left-the first baserunner against Crawford-and a throwing error from third baseman Chad De La Guerra.
Connor Wong got that run right back in the seventh with a solo shot, a no-doubt blast that hit the netting high above the left field wall. The swing gave the 25-year-old a homer in consecutive starts and four on the season.
Out of the bullpen, Seth Blair tossed two scoreless innings. Blair's zero in the seventh came in part thanks to a leaping grab by left fielder Franchy Cordero, who took away an extra base hit at the wall then doubled off the runner at first. Alex Claudio added a runless ninth to give Worcester its fifth straight victory.
The WooSox continue the six-game series Saturday at 6:05 p.m. against the Buffalo Bisons, the team's first and only road trip to Sahlen Field. Radio coverage starts live at 6:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network. On the mound, Worcester's Connor Seabold (1-3, 3.73) faces Casey Lawrence (4-2, 5.82).
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
