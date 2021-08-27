Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 27, 2021

August 27, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Friday, August 27th 7:10 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (46-53) vs. Columbus Clippers (46-51) Game 4 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #100 of 130 Home Game #52 of 65

RHP Jake Woodford (1-3, 4.82 ERA) vs. RHP Brad Peacock (0-3, 8.16 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds fell to the Columbus Clippers by a score of 12-3 on Thursday night. Columbus jumped out to the early lead, scoring twice in the second inning. The 'Birds tied the game in the bottom of the second on a two-run double from Brendan Donovan. From that point on, the Clippers took control of the ballgame, scoring in all but one inning between the second and ninth. The only other run of the game for Memphis came on an RBI groundout from Nick Plummer in the ninth inning. Plummer and Evan Mendoza each had two hits in the game.

Memphis Starter: Jake Woodford will make his seventh start of the year for the Redbirds tonight. Woodford was excellent in his last start against Nashville, allowing just two runs in seven innings to earn the win. The seven innings were a season-high for Woodford, as were his 99 pitches. Tonight will be Woodford's fourth start with the Redbirds since returning from St. Louis on August 1. His other two outings with Memphis came in early July. The 24-year-old has made 20 appearances and three starts in the major leagues with the Cardinals this season and posted a 5.08 ERA in 39 innings. A native of St. Petersburg, FL, Woodford was the 39th overall pick by St. Louis in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Plant High School.

Columbus Starter: Brad Peacock gets the start for Columbus this evening. It will be his 11th appearance and 10th start of the season for the Clippers. Peacock's last start came on August 21 in Omaha when he allowed just two runs in five innings. Peacock has had an up-and-down campaign with two poor appearances hurting his overall numbers. Between two outings on July 13 and July 30, Peacock allowed 16 earned runs in 1.1 innings. Outside of those two appearances, he has yielded just 10 earned runs in 27.1 innings. Now 33 years of age, Peacock has appeared in 196 career MLB games with Washington and Houston. He won the 2017 World Series with the Astros and was the club's pitcher of the year that season. Peacock signed a minor league deal with Cleveland on June 25.

Coming Back: The Memphis Redbirds posted their largest comebacks of the season last week. The 'Birds came back from 5-1 down to win 7-6 in 10 innings on Wednesday night before overcoming a 10-5 deficit to win 12-11 in 10 innings on Thursday. To cap it all off, the 'Birds rallied back from down 8-0 on Sunday afternoon to eventually tie the game at 9-9 before falling 13-12.

New No. 1 Prospect: Nolan Gorman has been on fire since being named the new top prospect in the Cardinals' organization. In his last nine games, Gorman is 12-34 (.353) with three home runs, eight RBI, nine runs and six walks. The 21-year-old former first-round pick is slashing .306/.366/.553 in August.

Welcome to Memphis: Nick Plummer has impressed in three games with the Redbirds since being promoted from Double-A Springfield on Monday. Plummer is 4-8 with an RBI, a run, a double, a stolen base and three walks this week. The former first-round pick has reached base in eight of 12 plate appearances in the three games.

Meet the New Guy: The Columbus Clippers make their first-ever regular-season trip to AutoZone Park this week. Cleveland's Triple-A affiliate was in the International League from 1977-2020. Affiliated with Cleveland since 2009, the Clippers were also the long-time affiliate of the New York Yankees (1979-2006).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.