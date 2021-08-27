Paredes Homers Twice in Blowout Win

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo Mud Hens smoked the St. Paul Saints on Friday night at Fifth Third Field in a commanding 11-1 win. The win marks the fifth straight for Toledo as they sit atop the division.

After a scoreless first frame from Pedro Payano, the Mud Hens took an early lead in this one. Spencer Torkelson ripped a one-out single to left and Riley Greene followed it with a walk. Coming to the plate with two down, Aderlin Rodriguez stroked a single to left field that scored Torkelson.

The bottom of the third rolled around with the Hens still in front by a run. On a 1-1 breaking ball that stayed up in the zone, Isaac Paredes smacked a long home run to left field that extended the lead to two.

The Saints' first hit of the game came in the fourth inning, a leadoff single off the bat of Trevor Larnach. Contreras followed it with a single to put two on with no outs. On a 3-2 pitch to Celestino, Payano threw a ground ball to Kreidler who started a 6-4-3 double play. After going full once again, Payano struck out Rortvedt with a fastball to keep the Saints off the board.

In the fourth, Ryan Kriedler hit a ground ball in the six hole that he beat out for an infield hit. He proceeded to steal second on the first pitch to JaCoby Jones. It wouldn't make too much of a difference because Jones sent the 0-1 pitch 436 feet to center field for a two-run dinger.

In the fifth, Paredes and Rodriguez did the damage to St. Paul once again. Paredes drew a one-out walk to bring up Rodriguez who drove a breaking pitch to right field for an opposite field two-run shot. The home run was the 25th of the year for him.

The Mud Hens just continued to pour it on. After Juan Centeno singled and Niko Goodrum walked, Torkelson poked a double down the right field line that scored them both, making it 8-0 Hens. Two batters later, Paredes pulled a line drive off the foul pole in left field for his second home run of the night. The 11th run of the night came around on a throwing error by the Saints shortstop that allowed Rodriguez to score.

Payano exited after seven scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and a walk while striking out six on an efficient 89 pitches. Righty Will Vest replaced him. A single, a passed ball, and another single finally got St. Paul on the board, making it 11-1. A pair of ground outs followed the base hit to get Vest out of the inning with the Hens in front by ten. Southpaw Locke St. John came on to get the final three outs. A lineout, strikeout, and flyout resulted in a smooth 1-2-3 inning for a 11-1 Hens win.

What's Next:

The Toledo Mud Hens and St. Paul Saints meet again Saturday night at Fifth Third Field with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Hens Notes:

INF Aderlin Rodriguez extended his hit streak to four games with a single in the first inning. He also homered for the second straight game, his 25th of the year.

RHP Pedro Payano earned his first win in August with seven shutout innings.

