Saints Give up Four Home Runs, Fall 11-1 to Mud Hens

August 27, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - St. Paul Saints News Release







TOLEDO, OH - The St. Paul Saints found out what the number one offense in Triple-A East was capable of on Friday night at Fifth Third Field. The Saints gave up runs in five of the first six innings, including four long balls, as they lost 11-1. The loss is the fifth straight for the Saints and drop them to 53-47 and are now 4.5 games out of first place.

Bryan Sammons got the start for the Saints and for the fourth consecutive game the Mud Hens jumped on the board first. With one out in the first Spencer Torkelson singled off the left field wall. Riley Greene followed with a walk to put runners at first and second. With two outs, Aderlin Rodriguez singled into left-center scoring Torkelson giving the Mud Hens a 1-0 lead.

In the third Isaac Paredes gave the Mud Hens a 2-0 lead with a solo homer to left, his sixth of the season.

The Mud Hens used another long ball to tack on two more runs in the fourth. Ryan Kreidler led off with an infield single to short and that was followed by a two-run homer from Jacoby Jones, his seventh of the season, increasing the lead to 4-0. Sammons went 4.0 innings allowing four runs on seven hits.

The Mud Hens continued the long ball theme in the fifth. Paredes led off the inning against reliever Yennier Cano with a walk. That brought up the league leader in home runs, Rodriguez, and he drilled his 26th homer of the season over the right field wall to make it 6-0 Mud Hens.

The Mud Hens put the game away with a five-run sixth. With Chris Nunn on in relief, Juan Centeno led off with a single off Nunn. Nico Goodrum walked and Torkelson drove them both home with a double to right making it 8-0. With one out, Paredes hit his second homer of the night, and seventh of the season, a two-run shot off the pole in left giving the Mud Hens a 10-0 lead. Back-to-back walks by Nunn put runners at first and second. Andrew Vasquez came on in relief and got Kreidler to hit a hot smash to Miranda at third. He made a great short hop play and fired to second for the force out, but the relay throw by Drew Stankiewicz to first was in the dirt as the ball skipped away from Sherman Johnson allowing Rodriguez to score and giving the Mud Hens an 11-0 lead.

The Saints managed just three hits off Mud Hens starter Pedro Payano and finally got on the board in the eighth off reliever Will Vest. Stankiewicz reached on a one out single to left-center. He moved to second on a passed ball and scored on a single by JT Riddle preventing the Saints from being shutout.

The same two teams meet in game five of the six-game series on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. central. The Saints send RHP Drew Strotman (7-3, 4.04) against Mud Hens RHP Mark Leiter Jr. (5-3, 3.86). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

