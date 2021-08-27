Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights August 31-September 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2021 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, August 31, with a six-game series against the Durham Bulls, Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, that runs through Sunday, September 5 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday: Tickets are two-for-one at the Miller Electric Box Office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. Fans who are not Community First Credit Union members can learn more about membership at the CFCU table on the concourse.

School Spirit Night: Join us for School Spirit Night at the ballpark. Fans are encouraged to wear their school colors at the ballpark.

Wednesday, September 1, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

VyStar Credit Union Charity Begins at Home: Join VyStar Credit Union as they partner with the Jewish Community Alliance to raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions. Fans who present their VyStar credit or debit card at the Miller Electric Box Office will receive buy-one-get-one tickets (valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability).

90's Night: The Jumbo Shrimp have planned a night of 90's nostalgia as the sights and sounds of the decade fill the ballpark.

Thursday, September 2, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Budweiser Thirsty Thursday: All Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (12 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) Budweiser products on the left field berm canopy, Oasis concession stand, and right field bleachers. Plus, join DJ Swagg and DJ MoneyGud from Power 106.1 at the Tiki Terrace each Thirsty Thursday.

Mayonnaise Night: Some people love it, some are indifferent to it, and some would go to any cost to avoid it. Come on down to watch some weird stuff involving mayonnaise.

Friday, September 3, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Friday Night Lites: Fans can enjoy $2 12 oz. Miller Lite from 6-7:30 p.m. and $1 off all other craft beers under the Brown Canopy.

Red Shirt Friday: Fans are encouraged to wear red to support the military and those who do so will save $1 per ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office, or can donate that $1 to charity. The Jumbo Shrimp will wear their red "Bold City" jerseys at every Friday home game this season.

Friday Night Fireworks Weekend of Boom!: Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Florida Blue.

Topless Appreciation Day: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as we bust the roof of this celebration of all things topless! We'll have a convertible going around the warning track, all bald dudes (and ladies) will get 20% off hats in the team store. We'll have specials on burgers with no buns and all kinds of great, hair-raising fun.

Saturday September 4, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

9-0-4 Day - Shrimp Fanny Pack Giveaway: Thanks to Ascension St. Vincent's, the first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a Shrimp Fanny Pack.

904 Day - Teal Jersey Auction: Join the Jumbo Shrimp on September 4th for 9-0-4 Day. The club will be celebrating all things Jacksonville and getting ready for football season with the Jumbo Shrimp sporting sweet teal jerseys. Fans are invited to purchase these game-worn uniforms through an online auction.

Weekend of Boom!: Be sure to stick around after the game for second of the Jumbo Shrimp's three Weekend of Boom Fireworks Shows, presented by Ascension St. Vincent's.

Sunday, September 5, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday: Kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday game by running the bases at 121 Financial Ballpark. Plus, each Sunday will feature FREE face painting and balloon animals, presented by Baptist Health.

Weekend of Boom!: Be sure to stick around after the game for the final of the Jumbo Shrimp's three Weekend of Boom Fireworks Shows, presented by Baptist Health.

(Go In To) Labor Day At The Ballpark!: In honor of upcoming Labor Day, the Jumbo Shrimp are inviting pregnant fans to the ballpark. If a fan's water breaks at the ballpark and their child is delivered that day, that newborn will arrive on this planet with a lifetime season ticket to the Jumbo Shrimp (as long as our current ownership group is still running the show). They will also get to throw out a first pitch every year that club has a game on Labor Day.

