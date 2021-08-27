McCoy Walks-Off for the Tides in Win

Both the Norfolk Tides and the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp had three-run home runs in their game on August 27 at Harbor Park. It was game four of the series with the Tides having lost the previous three games. The Tides didn't let up though, coming out strong and finishing strong in their comeback win over the Jumbo Shrimp, 7-6, after Mason McCoy walked it off with a walk.

Two runs scored in the first inning give the Tides the lead. Richie Martin and Adley Rutschman both singled to get two on base for the Tides. Two groundouts allowed for Martin to advance and score the first run of the game. Rutschman came home soon after with a single by Robert Neustrom.

Bryson Brigman hit a double to bring in a score for the Jumbo Shrimp in the second inning. Brigman now leads the Jumbo Shrimp in doubles with his 16th double of the year. The jumbo Shrimp are then only down finishing the second inning. Brian Miller was the one who scored the run after he singled earlier to get on base.

The Jumbo Shrimp jumped out to a 4-2 lead over the Tides after a three-run home run by Lorenzo Quintana. To lead off the inning, grounded out short to Tides first baseman Ryan Ripken who flipped it to pitcher Blaine Knight for the easy out.

Two batters got on base for the Jumbo Shrimp after Monte Harrison got hit by a pitch from Knight and Lewin Diaz singled. Quintana, off his fourth home run of the year, grants the Jumbo Shrimp a three-run home run bringing everyone home.

Ranked 12th overall in the Triple-A East in home runs, the Jumbo Shrimp added two more on the night in the fifth inning. They had 106 home runs coming in having hit 21 home runs in the month of August alone.

Lewin Diaz homered for his second hit of the night and Payton Henry homered for his second home run of the year with the Jumbo Shrimp. Both home runs came in the fifth inning, with the Jumbo Shrimp feeling confident up 6-2 heading into the bottom of the inning.

McKenna does it again for the Tides, bringing the Tides within a one-run score game, with a three-run home run response in the bottom of the fifth. After coming off of a great performance in the previous game, McKenna kept up his hot streak. The Tides, with McKenna's three-run home run, were now only down one-run in the sixth making it a more reasonable game.

Coming into the ninth inning, the Tides were down one run and came in clutch in order to tie the game and go into extras. After hitting a single in the sixth inning, J.C. Escarra led off the ninth inning with a line drive to center field for a double.

Two great plays by Zach Jarrett and Ryan Ripken allowed Escarra to come in for the tying run. Jarret hit a sac bunt to advance Escarra to third while Ripken's sac fly deep to center field brought Escarra home. Their two sacrifices tied the game 6-6 as the Tides headed into extras where they tried to hold off the Jumbo Shrimp to get the first win in the series.

Great defensive plays for the Tides ended the Jumbo Shrimps chances of scoring in the tenth. With a man automatically on second the Tides take advantage. A ground out by Lewin Diaz got them their first out. A beautiful double play by shortstop Richie Martin and third baseman Rylan Bannon got them out of the inning, after Martin caught a line drive from Quintana; Bannon, with a heads up play, tagged second base before Monte Harrison could get back on, to end the inning before it could even get started.

The tenth inning for the Tides started with Martin at second. Adley Rutschman flew out giving the Tides their first out. Bannon came up and walked, putting two on the Tides. McKenna came up and even though he was hot he was unable to get one base giving the Tides their third out of the inning. The Jumbo Shrimp decided to do a pitching change from reliever Alberto Guerreo to Tommy Eveld. Eveld then soon after walks Robert Neustrom, loading the bases.

In the tenth with two outs, a full count, and the bases loaded; Mason McCoy stepped up, took the fourth ball and walked to first base as Martin took the game-winning walk over home plate, as the Tides scored to win the game, 7-6, in ten innings.

McKenna has played some really great baseball since coming back from the Baltimore Orioles. With the Tides down four runs, McKenna's three-run home run brought the Tides within one. He also finished the game with three hits on four at-bats, with a home-run and four RBIs. This will be his fifth home run in his past ten games with the tides this year. Since returning, McKenna has an avg. of 0.364 (12-for-33) with five home runs and 13 RBIs in nine games.

After coming up from Double-A Bowie, Blaine Knight got his first start of the season for the Tides. He pitched 4.0 innings, throwing 73 pitches with 45 of those being strikes. He struck out two while also walking two. He gave up six hits and four runs, with one being Quitana's three-run home run in the third inning.

The Tides next game will be facing up against the Jumbo Shrimp on Saturday, August 28 at 7:05 p.m. The Tides will be at home with Kyle Bradish who will be starting his 15th game this season and will hope to get his fourth wni of the year.

