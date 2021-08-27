Grandal Completes MLB Rehab Stint with Knights

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal completed his MLB Rehab Assignment with the Charlotte Knights and was reinstated off of the 10-day Injured List by the Chicago White Sox today. Grandal joined the Knights on August 17 and appeared in seven games with the team. Grandal, 32, hit .273 (6-for-22) with three runs scored, one double, one home run and one RBI.

He started his rehab stint with Double-A Birmingham on August 11 and appeared in four games with the Barons. The Cuban native hit .364 (4-for-11) with two runs scored and two RBIs. This season with the White Sox, Grandal is hitting .188 (34-for-181) with 42 runs scored, three doubles, 14 home runs and 38 RBIs in 63 games. He was placed on Chicago's 10-day Injured List on July 6 with a torn tendon in his left knee.

Catcher Zack Collins was optioned to the Knights today (Report TBD). He has appeared in 72 games this season with the White Sox, compiling a .202 batting average with 23 runs scored, 11 doubles, four home runs and 24 RBIs.

