Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (45-53) vs. Louisville Bats (41-57)

August 27, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #99 / Home #46: Indianapolis Indians (45-53) vs. Louisville Bats (41-57)

PROBABLES: RHP Beau Sulser (5-5, 4.55) vs. RHP Riley O'Brien (6-6, 4.70)

RADIO: Fox Sports 1260

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: Louisville scored first and put up three or more runs in a single inning for the third consecutive game to beat the Indians last night, 5-1. The Bats took a 1-0 lead off a TJ Friedl solo home run in the third inning. They tacked onto the lead with three runs in the fifth inning, a frame extended on miscues by the Indians defense. Indianapolis countered with one run in the bottom half of the fifth inning when Hunter Owen singled to lead off the inning and came around to score on an error. The Louisville offense wasn't done, however, and scored one more run on an RBI single by Alfredo Rodriguez in the eighth inning.

FEELIN' GOOD: Shelby Miller extended his scoreless streak to 7.1 innings (five appearances) since returning from the injured list on Aug. 12. In that time span, he has compiled a 0.41 WHIP, .080 average against (2-for-25), with one hit coming in each of his last two appearances, and 14.73 strikeouts per nine innings. Prior to Aug. 12, he allowed at least one run in six of his seven Triple-A appearances between Indianapolis and Iowa, with his lone scoreless outing coming on May 9 when he tossed 3.0 innings in a combined no-hitter against the Indians. Since allowing a season-high three runs with Indianapolis against his former team on July 4, Miller owns a 2.38 ERA (3er/11.1ip) with a 0.79 WHIP, .167 average against (7-for-42) and 19 strikeouts.

HOWARD ON THE HILL: Sam Howard tossed one scoreless inning again last night, extending his shutout streak to 4.2 innings in four appearances of his major league rehab assignment. He was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain on July 13, and since joining Indianapolis on Aug. 17 he has compiled a 0.86 WHIP, .125 average against (2-for-16) and six strikeouts. He appeared in 38 games with the Pirates this season prior to his injury and went 2-2 with a 5.76 ERA (19er/29.2ip) and 41 strikeouts. Howard is the fifth Pirates pitcher to rehab with Indianapolis this season and combined they have gone 0-3 with a 2.72 ERA (11er/36.1ip), 21 hits, 12 walks and 36 strikeouts. Howard's full line from his four rehab appearances and those of the previous four pitchers are listed below:

LHP Sam Howard - 0-0, 0.00 ERA (0er/4.2ip), 2h, 2bb, 6k

LHP Steven Brault - 0-1, 1.64 ERA (2er/11.0ip), 6h, 1bb, 9k

LHP Austin Davis - 0-0, 0.00 ERA (0er/5.1ip), 0h, 0bb, 1k

RHP Chad Kuhl - 0-0, 1.42 ERA (1er/6.1ip), 2h, 3bb, 9k

RHP Luis Oviedo - 0-2, 8.00 ERA (8er/9.0ip), 11h, 6bb, 11k

TONIGHT: The Indians will look to snap a five-game losing streak against Louisville, their longest losing skid against the Bats since Aug. 14-18, 2011 (five games), tonight at 7:05 PM ET. The Bats currently lead the season series, seven games to two, after going 4-2 over the first six games from June 22-27. The Indians haven't finished below .500 against the Bats in the season series since 2016 and will have to win seven of the remaining nine games between the two teams to continue that streak. RHP Beau Sulser will make his third career start against the Bats today after slinging five scoreless frames against them on June 27 at Louisville. RHP Riley O'Brien will take the mound for Louisville in his second start vs. Indy this season. On June 25, he took the loss after surrendering six runs on eight hits in 4.1 innings.

ON FRIDAYS WE WEAR RED: The Indians have worn their red jerseys six times at Victory Field this season, five of which have come on Fridays. They did not wear their red jerseys on May 14, the first Friday of the home season, instead donning black and gold Pirates themed threads. Indianapolis went 2-0 in its first two Fridays wearing red, the second win of which came in a doubleheader sweep of Columbus on June 4. The Indians are 1-1 in their last two Friday contests at The Vic, beating Toledo on July 23 (2-1) and losing to St. Paul on Aug. 13 (7-5).

SWAPPING DUGOUTS: John Nogowski, who has appeared at Victory Field once already this year as a member of the Memphis Redbirds, was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh and outrighted to Indy on Aug. 19. He was traded from St. Louis to Pittsburgh on July 3 in exchange for cash and hit .261 (29-for-111) in 33 games with the Pirates. Last night, Nogowski singled for his first hit with the Indians. In Triple-A this season, he owns a .195 batting average (26-for-133) in 38 games between Memphis and Indy.

Triple-A East League Stories from August 27, 2021

