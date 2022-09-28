WooSox-Red Wings Season Finale Cancelled
September 28, 2022 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Wednesday's season finale between the Worcester Red Sox and host Rochester Red Wings has been cancelled due to unplayable field conditions.
The WooSox conclude the 2022 season with a 75-73 record and +36 run differential under first-year manager Chad Tracy, going 36-39 at home and 39-34 on the road. The team finished 74-54 in their inaugural 2021 season in Worcester.
Final Team Batting Leaders (Min: 65 GP):
Batting Average: Ronaldo Hernandez (.261)
On-Base Percentage: Christin Stewart (.364)
Slugging Percentage: Ronaldo Hernandez (.451)
Home Runs: Christin Stewart (19)
RBI: Ryan Fitzgerald (72)
Stolen Bases: Jarren Duran, Jeter Downs (18)
Final Team Pitching Leaders (Min: 50 IP):
Earned Run Average: A.J. Politi (2.41)
Strikeouts: Brian Keller (126)
Wins: Connor Seabold (8)
Saves: Kaleb Ort (16-18)
The WooSox open their 2023 season in 183 days at Polar Park on Friday, March 31 against the Syracuse Mets at 4:05 p.m. Opening Day will mark the earliest date a Red Sox Triple-A franchise has ever started a season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 28, 2022
- Knights Conclude 2022 Campaign with 9-5 Loss - Charlotte Knights
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (74-74) at Columbus Clippers (84-64) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bulls Sweep Charlotte with 9-5 Win in Regular Season Finale - Durham Bulls
- Red Wings, Red Sox Season Finale Canceled Due to Inclement Weather - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox-Red Wings Season Finale Cancelled - Worcester Red Sox
- September 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 28 vs. Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Red Sox Stories
- WooSox-Red Wings Season Finale Cancelled
- Hernandez & Mieses Go Back-To-Back, WooSox Win 8-6
- Hernandez Homers Twice in Rain-Shortened Win over Red Wings
- WooSox to Host Fall Beer Garden on the 8th Hill from 1-3pm Before EBW Classic, Presented by Sanofi Careers
- WooSox Close Polar Park in Front of 7,711