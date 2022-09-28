WooSox-Red Wings Season Finale Cancelled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Wednesday's season finale between the Worcester Red Sox and host Rochester Red Wings has been cancelled due to unplayable field conditions.

The WooSox conclude the 2022 season with a 75-73 record and +36 run differential under first-year manager Chad Tracy, going 36-39 at home and 39-34 on the road. The team finished 74-54 in their inaugural 2021 season in Worcester.

Final Team Batting Leaders (Min: 65 GP):

Batting Average: Ronaldo Hernandez (.261)

On-Base Percentage: Christin Stewart (.364)

Slugging Percentage: Ronaldo Hernandez (.451)

Home Runs: Christin Stewart (19)

RBI: Ryan Fitzgerald (72)

Stolen Bases: Jarren Duran, Jeter Downs (18)

Final Team Pitching Leaders (Min: 50 IP):

Earned Run Average: A.J. Politi (2.41)

Strikeouts: Brian Keller (126)

Wins: Connor Seabold (8)

Saves: Kaleb Ort (16-18)

The WooSox open their 2023 season in 183 days at Polar Park on Friday, March 31 against the Syracuse Mets at 4:05 p.m. Opening Day will mark the earliest date a Red Sox Triple-A franchise has ever started a season.

