Omaha Falls in Season Finale to St. Paul
September 28, 2022 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
St. Paul, Minn. - Needing at least two hits to bump his batting average over .300, left fielder Dairon Blanco went 2-for-4 to lead Omaha's offense. Blanco went on a tear in his final month of the season, raising is batting average for the 2022 season to a career-best .301.
The Omaha Storm Chasers (71-78) dropped their season finale to the St. Paul Saints (74-75) 3-1 on Wednesday evening from CHS Field in St. Paul
Both starters came out strong, with neither conceding a run through the first four innings.
Randy Dobnak tossed 4.2 scoreless innings for the Saints with seven strikeouts.
Right-hander Alec Marsh made his second career Triple-A start, getting through the first four innings before allowing a run.
Nash Knight pushed the first run of the game across the plate with a double to give St. Paul a 1-0 lead through five innings.
In both the fifth and sixth innings, Omaha loaded the bases. The Storm Chasers were not able to bring a run home, leaving the score at 1-0.
In all, Marsh (Loss, 1-1) went 5.0 innings and has six strikeouts and just two walks while allowing one run.
Knight scored on a wild pitch in the seventh for the Saints before Frank Nigro scored on a Cole Sturgeon single to put the lead at 3-0.
The Storm Chasers got on the board in the eighth when catcher José Briceño hit a single to score second baseman Gabriel Cancel from second base.
Omaha couldn't put any runs on the board in the ninth, dropping the season finale to St. Paul 3-1.
