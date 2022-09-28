Omaha Falls in Season Finale to St. Paul

September 28, 2022 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







St. Paul, Minn. - Needing at least two hits to bump his batting average over .300, left fielder Dairon Blanco went 2-for-4 to lead Omaha's offense. Blanco went on a tear in his final month of the season, raising is batting average for the 2022 season to a career-best .301.

The Omaha Storm Chasers (71-78) dropped their season finale to the St. Paul Saints (74-75) 3-1 on Wednesday evening from CHS Field in St. Paul

Both starters came out strong, with neither conceding a run through the first four innings.

Randy Dobnak tossed 4.2 scoreless innings for the Saints with seven strikeouts.

Right-hander Alec Marsh made his second career Triple-A start, getting through the first four innings before allowing a run.

Nash Knight pushed the first run of the game across the plate with a double to give St. Paul a 1-0 lead through five innings.

In both the fifth and sixth innings, Omaha loaded the bases. The Storm Chasers were not able to bring a run home, leaving the score at 1-0.

In all, Marsh (Loss, 1-1) went 5.0 innings and has six strikeouts and just two walks while allowing one run.

Knight scored on a wild pitch in the seventh for the Saints before Frank Nigro scored on a Cole Sturgeon single to put the lead at 3-0.

The Storm Chasers got on the board in the eighth when catcher José Briceño hit a single to score second baseman Gabriel Cancel from second base.

Omaha couldn't put any runs on the board in the ninth, dropping the season finale to St. Paul 3-1.

Season ticket packages for the 2023 season are on sale now and can be found here.

For more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media. You can follow the team on Twitter @omastormchasers, on Instagram @omahastormchasers, and "like" the team on Facebook at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.