Redbirds Wrap up 2022 with Win over Sounds
September 28, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - On the final day of the regular season, the Memphis Redbirds took an 8-4 victory over the Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park.
Right-handed pitcher Tommy Parsons tossed 5.0 innings of three-run baseball to earn his International League lead-tying 12th win of the season. Parsons allowed six hits, struck out three and walked two batters in the win.
Offensively for Memphis, the Redbirds scored five runs between the second and fourth innings on RBI hits from left fielder Chase Pinder, shortstop Kramer Robertson, second baseman Nolan Gorman and right fielder Moises Gomez. Gomez blasted his 39th home run of the season to finish the year in the MiLB lead.
In the top of the ninth inning, catcher Ivan Herrera drilled his sixth home run of the season to bring home Gorman and Robertson and make the score 8-3. Third baseman Roberto Baldoquin and designated hitter supplied multi-hit efforts, with Baldoquin registering three hits.
In relief, Grant Black, T.J. McFarland and Kodi Whitley combined to allow just one run. The Memphis Redbirds wrap up the season with a 73-77 record.
