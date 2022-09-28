SWB RailRiders Game Notes

September 28, 2022







Buffalo Bisons (76-71) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (82-67)

Game 150 | Home Game 75 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Wednesday, September 28, 2022 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Hayden Juenger (3-1, 3.26) vs RHP Sean Boyle (4-1, 4.04)

JUENGER: Pitched 2.1 innings in relief, H, ER, HR, 2 K vs Rochester 9/24 (7-4 L)

BOYLE: Earned win in 5.0 IP, 4 H, ER, HR, HBP, BB, 3 K @ Lehigh Valley 9/23 (4-1 W)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (September 27, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (82-67) were eliminated from playoff contention on Tuesday night with a Durham Bulls victory. SWB went on to lose 8-1 to the Buffalo Bisons.

Buffalo jumped ahead with a four-spot in the third. Trevor Schwecke tallied the first of his two extra-base hits on the night as part of the two-knock, four-run inning for the Bisons.

The RailRiders plated their only tally of the contest in the fourth. Anthony Volpe led the inning off with a triple and was brought home via Ronald Guzmán's sacrifice fly to right one batter later to make it 4-1. Volpe finished the game 2-for-4 and has three extra-base hits over the last two nights.

The Bisons scored four more times in the sixth to break the game open. Rafael Lantigua got the frame started with a single as part of his 3-for-5 evening. Eric Stamets supplied the big hit later in the inning with a two-run home run to left, his fifth of the season.

Eric Yardley (3-1) earned the win out of the Bisons' bullpen. Anthony Banda (0-3) suffered the defeat for SWB.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are home for their final game of the regular season against the Buffalo Bisons. The Bisons were swept here in late June to early July in the first six-game series sweep in franchise history. SWB will finish with a winning record against Buffalo.

END OF THE LINE - The Durham Bulls took down the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday to clinch the International League East crown. The game went final in the eighth inning of the RailRiders game against Buffalo. SWB came back from 17 games under .500 on June 8 to contend for a playoff position. The RailRiders will finish the season in second place and spent time in all ten standings positions at some point this season.

BEST IN A WHILE - Entering the final day of play, the RailRiders have won 82 games this season, the most since 2017 when SWB went 86-55. The 2022 RailRiders will end up playing nine more games than the 2017 team.

K'S FOR DAYS - The RailRiders pitching staff enters the final day of the regular season with 1,391 strikeouts which sets a new single-season franchise high. The previous record was 1,319 set in 2019. In their last two games, pitchers have struck out 15 batters in each.

THE FLIPSIDE - SWB pitchers have hit 89 batters this season, which also sets a single-season franchise record. The previous high was 74 set in 2007.

HIT ME UP - The RailRiders enter Wednesday with a team batting average of .249, which is tied for the lowest in franchise history with the 1994 team.

THAT WOULD BE WEIRD - If SWB loses tonight they would finish the season with their road and home records identical at 41-34.

GO WITH THE FLO - Since returning to the RailRiders on September 8, Estevan Florial has stolen five bases in seven games, being caught twice. This surge brings his stolen base total to 39, easily the most he's had in a single season in his career. His previous high was set in 2017 when he stole 23 while with Charleston (A-) and Tampa (A+). His 39 stolen bases are a new single-season franchise most in the Yankees affiliated era (since 2007), besting Brett Gardner's 37 in 2008. The franchise record is 44 set by Tom Barrett in 1989. SWB as a team has set a new single-season franchise record with 169 stolen bases this year.

TONY'S GETTIN' HOT - After going 6-for-52 (.115) across 12 games starting on September 10, Anthony Volpe has gone four for his last ten with a double, triple and a homer in his last two games. In 20 games played in at the Triple-A level, he as struck out in 16 of them. Entering the final day of the season, he is striking out every 3.17 plate appearances. Prior to joining the RailRiders, that rate was 5.11 in his career.

BENNY THE JET - Since September 8, Ben Rortvedt has tallied a hit in 13 of his last 15 games. He has gone 17-for-60 (.283) with five doubles, three homers and seven driven in. He has raised his SWB batting average from .191 to .224 in that span.

STREAKY - Ben Rortvedt has a fifteen-game on-base streak... Michael Beltre's seven-game hit streak ended yesterday but he still has a ten-game on-base streak... Ronald Guzmán's eight-game on-base streak ended yesterday...

ALMOST PERFECT - Prior to play on Monday, the RailRiders had a perfect 60-0 record when taking a lead to the ninth inning. Their 5-4 ten-inning loss to Buffalo in the resumption game was the first time they had lost this season in that scenario.

A SERIES OF SERIES - After taking the series win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4-2 last week, the RailRiders finish the season with 15 straight six-game series without a series loss. The final six-game set they lost was May 31 - June 5 against Lehigh Valley.

KROOKED HISTORY - Matt Krook struck out eight batters in relief in what could be his final appearance of the season on Sunday. His sixth strikeout of the day was his 153rd of the season, which set a franchise record for single-season strikeouts. The all-time franchise record was 152, set by Carlton Loewer in 1997 when Krook was just two years old.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (95-59) clinched the AL East last night with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Aaron Judge walked four times and is still seeking his 61st homer. Gerrit Cole faces Mitch White tonight in the series finale in Toronto at 7:07 PM... The Somerset Patriots (1-1) handled the Erie SeaWolves 9-2 in a must-win game last night. Austin Wells started the evening with a three-run homer in the first. Randy Vasquez takes the ball looking for the league championship in a winner-take-all contest at 6:35 PM...

