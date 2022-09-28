Bulls Sweep Charlotte with 9-5 Win in Regular Season Finale

CHARLOTTE, NC - Bulls center fielder Bligh Madris smashed three hits and drove in three runs, including a solo home run, while catcher Julio Meza collected two hits and drove in two runs in his Triple-A debut as Durham finished off a three-game sweep with a 9-5 victory over the Charlotte Knights on Wednesday afternoon at Truist Field.

The Bulls grabbed the early advantage with a three-run first frame. Madris smacked an RBI double to right before scoring on LF Grant Witherspoon's sacrifice fly, while RF Ruben Cardenas ripped a run-scoring double to left to cap the inning.

After the Knights narrowed the deficit to one with two tallies in the third, Durham answered with a five-spot in the fourth. Meza clubbed a two-run single to right for his first Triple-A hit, before Madris mashed a ground-rule double to make it 6-2. Meza would then come across on 3B Jim Haley's infield single to extend the advantage to five before Madris came home on a passed ball. Madris would then leave the yard with a solo blast to right in the sixth to complete Durham's scoring. Charlotte would later plate three runs to narrow the margin to four.

Madris (3-5, 3 R, 2 2B, HR, 3 RBI) led all batters with his three hits, while Haley (2-4, R, RBI, BB), Meza (2-4, R, 2 RBI and Cardenas (2-3, R, 2B, RBI, 2 BB) each recorded multi-hit efforts of their own. Madris's home run was also the 212th home run hit by a Bulls player this season, setting a new franchise Triple-A record.

Bulls reliever Cooper Criswell (1.0 IP) earned the win with a scoreless frame in support of starter Evan McKendry (4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, BB, 6 SO). Knights starter Sean Burke (3.1 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO) suffered the defeat.

After clinching the International League East Division, the Bulls will travel to Las Vegas to participate in the Triple-A Triple Championship Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark between September 30 through October 2. The Bulls will face the Nashville Sounds on Saturday, October 1 in a one-game playoff for the International League title, with first pitch set for 9:05pm ET. The winner of that game will play in a one-game playoff the next day for the Triple-A National Championship.

