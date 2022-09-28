IronPigs Finish 2022 Season with a Win

(Syracuse, NY) - The 2022 season has come to an end for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (76-72) as they defeated the Syracuse Mets (64-85) on Wednesday afternoon. The IronPigs finished the 2022 season 11-9 against the Mets.

Lehigh Valley took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning against Alex Claudio as Rafael Marchan scored on a groundout by Madison Stokes. Syracuse tied the game at 1-1 against Sam Coonrod in the bottom of the second inning. Khalil Lee scored on a groundout by Branden Fryman.

Scott Kingery put Lehigh Valley ahead 2-1 in the top of the third inning against Stephen Nogosek as he hit an RBI double that scored Ali Castillo. The Mets were able to jump ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the third inning as JT Riddle hit a two-run single against Tayler Scott that scored Yolmer Sanchez and Francisco Alvarez.

Daniel Robertson homered against Jose Butto in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game at 3-3. The home run for Robertson was his sixth of the season. Stokes put Lehigh Valley ahead 4-3 in the top of the eighth inning as he walked with the bases loaded against Harol Gonzalez (0-5). Dustin Peterson scored the go-ahead run.

James Marvel (6-7) earned the win for Lehigh Valley as he pitched two scoreless innings in relief. Ali Castillo pitched to the last batter of the game as he got Carlos Rincon to groundout to second base.

The 2023 Home Opener for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs will be on Tuesday, April 4 against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The IronPigs will open the 2023 season on the road, beginning on Friday, March 31 in Rochester.

