RailRiders Finish Season with Win

MOOSIC, PA -The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (83-67) concluded the 2022 season with a 3-0 win over the Buffalo Bisons Wednesday evening. The victory moved Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to a season-high 16 games over .500.

The RailRiders struck early with a tally in the second. Derek Dietrich launched his third home run of the season to right to get SWB on the board. The big fly was Dietrich's first since July 10.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated another pair of runs in the fifth on a sacrifice pop-out to shallow right-center from Tyler Wade to make it 3-0. Michael Beltre tagged and scored from third and Anthony Volpe came home from second after a throwing error.

Meanwhile, Sean Boyle dazzled on the mound, registering five shutout innings with five strikeouts. The 25-year-old right-hander posted a 2.66 ERA over 44 innings of work in his last eight starts of the season with SWB. That was followed by scoreless frames out of the bullpen from Albert Abreu and Michael Gomez.

Ronald Guzmán made his professional pitching debut in the eighth, striking out one and walking a pair. Guzman has been working out as a pitcher since the middle of June in his attempt to become a two-way player. Jacob Barnes and Jimmy Cordero notched the final five outs for the RailRiders to finish off the shutout.

Boyle (5-1) earned the victory. Cordero (6) notched the save. Hayden Juenger (3-2) was saddled with the loss for Buffalo.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre finished the season with an 83-67 record and three games back of the Durham Bulls for the International League title. After sitting 19-36 through 55 games, the RailRiders went 64-31 over their final 95 contests.

