Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 28 vs. Worcester

September 28, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Worcester Red Sox (75-73) vs. Rochester Red Wings (67-81)

Wednesday, September 28, 2022 - 1:05p.m. ET - Frontier Field- Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Josh Winckowski (2-4, 3.82) vs. RHP Franklyn Kilome (2-8, 7.60)

WOE SOX: The Rochester Red Wings dropped their Tuesday night matchup to the Woo Sox, 8-6...SS Lucius Fox tallied three hits in the loss while defensive replacement Jecksson Flores went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and three RBI...CF Andrew Stevenson logged a hit in his lone at-bat last night, adding to his 152-hit total...3B Jake Alu picked up a pair of knocks, registering his 23rd multi-hit game with the Wings...DH DJ Peters was the fourth Wing to secure a multi-hit effort at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and RBI...LHP Alberto Baldonado picked up an inning in relief striking out a pair and allowing one hit...Rochester will send RHP Franklyn Kilome to the mound for the season finale against.

FOR ALL THE MARBLES: The Red Wings enter play with a 10-10 season record against Bill Wanless' Worcester Red Sox...since 2001, the Wings own a record of 179-174 against Boston's top affiliate.

The Wings are 91-85 when playing Worcester/Pawtucket at Frontier Field.

RAKE ALU: Wings 2B Jake Alu continued his scorching hot September, going 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in last night's contest...the lefty has now reached base safely in 20-straight games dating back to 9/4 and has picked up multiple hits in 12 of those 20 games, including a hit in 13 straight...during this streak, Alu leads the team in hits (32), home runs (7), RBI (23), and runs scored (18)

Through 23 games in September, Alu is hitting .409 (36-for-88) with 7 homers, 25 RBI, and a 1.203 OPS

HIT MACHINE: CF Andrew Stevenson added to his career-high hit total with a first-inning single to bring his mark to 152, the most by a Red Wing since James Beresford collected 153 in 2015...in 135 games with Rochester this season, the lefty is slashing .279/.344/.456, leading the club in hits, doubles (31), triples (9), walks (46), and ranks second in homers (16).

His 152 hits are tied for first in the International League, just one behind Durham's Miles Mastrobuoni.

Should Stevenson finish the season in first place, he'd be the first Wing to do so since Matt Hague's 149 hits led the IL in 2017

Only two Wings have led the IL in hits since 19989, Jose Herrera's 163 hits in 2000, and Matt Hague's 149 in 2017.

WHAT DOES THE FOX SAY: Wings SS Lucius Fox collected three hits in last night's loss, going 3-for-5 with a run...this is the first time the Bahamas native has collected three hits in a contest since 5/20 against Lehigh Valley...in seven games against Boston's top affiliate, he's hitting .292 (7-for-24) with a .370 on-base percentage.

JACKED-SON FLORES: Defensive replacement Jecksson Flores came into the game and went 2-for-3 with a three-run homer...Flores' homer was his first since 7/29 vs. Omaha and his third of the season...all three of his homers have come at Frontier Field this year.

TWO-OUT SANCHIE: 2B Adrian Sanchez logged a 2-out RBI double in the Tuesday night loss, his 17th two-bagger of the season, which marks the most doubles he's had in a Triple-A season (has played five seasons)...the 2-out run-scoring double was Sanchez's 8th two-out RBI of the year which ranks 6th best among players on the active roster.

STILL A LOT OF Ws...KINDA: Should the Wings win today's season finale and end the season with 68 wins, it would be the first time they've ended a season with exactly 68 wins since 2003 when they went 68-75 under manager Phil Roof in the first year of the Twins affiliation...should the Wings end with 67 wins, it'd be the first time since 1994 when they 67-74 under manager Bob Miscik.

The Wings 67 wins are the most since 2019 when Joel Skinner's squad collected 70 wins.

Since moving into Frontier Field, the Wings have posted 13 seasons with records .500 or better and will log their 12th losing season upon completion of today's game.

ANOTHER ONE IN THE BOOKS: The Red Wings wrap up the 2022 season today, finishing with a 1:05 game against Worcester...entering the final day of the season, the Red Wings have

Set a franchise record for number of players to appear in a game (81)

Had 36 players play for both the Red Wings and Nationals with four making their Major League debut

Made a franchise-record 195 player transactions

Struck out a franchise-record 1,341 batters

Recorded the second most stolen bases as a team in franchise history

Had a player and pitcher of the week, (Luis Garcia - 2x, Cade Cavalli)

Spent 41 days in first place in the International League-East

WE GET IT, DURHAM: The Durham Bulls have clinched another division title, their 14th since 2000, 17.5 games ahead of Red Wings...Rochester's first day in sole possession of first place was 5/5, a day in which Durham sat in 8th place in the IL-East and 5.5 games back of Rochester...the Wings last day the Wings were in first by themselves was 6/17 when Durham was three games back and in 5th place...since that date Rochester has gone 30-54 while Durham has gone 51-34.

OPENING DAY 2023: The Red Wings will open up the 2023 season on March 31st against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for what will be the earliest Opening Day in Red Wings history.

