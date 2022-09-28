Hens Lose Late in 2022 Finale

TOLEDO - The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Iowa Cubs 4-2 in the 2022 season finale on Wednesday afternoon.

The Mud Hens offense was starved, as their two runs came back in the 2nd inning on a Dylan Rosa bases loaded walk, and then Brendon Davis scrambled home on a wild pitch. The Cubs would score one run in the bottom of the 2nd to make it 2-1, and then the score would remain the same until the 9th inning. The Cubs would tally a game-tying solo home run and a walk-off two-run home run to take the finale.

John Lester, Daz Cameron and Kody Clemens each tallied doubles, while John Valente and Andre Lipcius both tallied singles. Rosa had the lone RBI, while Clemens and Davis each scored a run.

Joe Navilhon got the start for the Mud Hens, pitching 1.2 innings, allowing one run on three hits, one home run, three walks and two strikeouts. Carlos Pena would be the first reliever out of the pen, pitching 2.0 innings allowing two hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Zac Houston picked up his 4th hold, pitching 1.1 innings and notching two strikeouts. Nolan Blackwood notched his 6th hold, pitching 0.2 inning and allowing two hits. Miguel Diaz grabbed his 12th hold, pitching 1.1 innings and notching three strikeouts. Cody Sedlock gained his 4th hold, pitching 1.0 inning, allowing one hit and two strikeouts. *Drew Carlton *picked up his 4th blown save and third loss, dropping him to 4-3 on the season. Carlton pitched 0.1 inning, allowing three runs on two hits and two home runs with a hits batsman.

What's Next - The Toledo Mud Hens will pivot to the offseason, and look ahead to Friday, March 31, 2023, when the Mud Hens will host the St. Paul Saints in the 2023 home opener, and Opening Day.

