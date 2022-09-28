Red Wings, Red Sox Season Finale Canceled Due to Inclement Weather

ROCHESTER, NY - Today's season finale between the Rochester Red Wings and Worcester Red Sox at Frontier Field has been canceled. Tickets to today's game can be redeemed when the box office opens up for the 2023 season (date to be announced).

The Rochester Red Wings end the season with a 67-81 record.

Outfielder Andrew Stevenson has been named the Most Valuable Player as well as Most Popular Player as voted on by the fans after the outfielder led the International League in hits and led the Red Wings in games (135), hits (152), triples (9), doubles (31), walks (46), and ranked second with 16 home runs.

Infielder Adrian Sanchez was named the Most Civic Minded Player for his efforts in the Rochester Community, visiting youth baseball leagues, summer camps, and participating in numerous reading engagements.

The Red Wings will open up their 2023 season in 184 days, on March 31st, against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

