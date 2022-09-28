I-Cubs Win Season Finale in Walk-Off Fashion

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (68-81) used two home runs in the ninth inning to walk-off the Toledo Mud Hens (86-63) and win the final game of the 2022 season by a score of 4-2, Wednesday at Principal Park.

Toledo opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the second inning, scoring on a bases loaded walk and a bases loaded passed ball. Iowa got a run back that inning on a solo home run from Brennen Davis to cut the deficit in half.

Both sides went quiet from there, as neither team scored in innings three through eight, keeping the game at 2-1. Iowa got scoreless efforts from Cayne Ueckert, Cam Sanders and Kyle Johnson, all throwing two innings and striking out three batters.

The three combined to allow just one hit and two walks while striking out nine to keep the Mud Hens offense at two runs. The game went to the bottom of the ninth inning with Iowa trailing by a run until Alexander Canario hit his 37th home run of the year to tie the game.

One batter later, Narciso Crook got hit by a pitch which brought up Jared Young. Young, who was optioned to Iowa from Chicago less than 24 hours before today's game, clubbed a two-run walk-off home run to win the game and end the I-Cubs 2022 season on a high note.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa's bullpen combined to allow two hits and two walks while striking out nine batters along the way. Kyle Johnson earned the first Triple-A win of his career.

- Iowa went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 men on-base, but used three home runs to win the game.

- Alexander Canario clubbed his 37th home run of the season in the ninth inning, putting him in second among all Minor League players this year.

- Darius Hill collected three hits out of Iowa's leadoff spot today, tying him for first among all Minor League players with 166 hits this season.

Today marked the end of the 2022 season for the Iowa Cubs, who will play their next game on March 31, 2023, against the Columbus Clippers at Principal Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

