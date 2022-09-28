Saints End 2022 on Five-Game Win Streak, Close out Season with 3-1 Win over Storm Chasers

ST. PAUL, MN - Manager Toby Gardenhire said it all year about his team, "they fight hard, and they play until the end." With a mix of guys from every level of the Minnesota Twins system, the St. Paul Saints wrapped up the 2022 season with a flourish, winning their final five games as they beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 3-1 on Wednesday night at CHS Field in front of 4,904.

Randy Dobnak pitched perhaps his best game with the Saints this season. After retiring the first two hitters in the first, he walked Nick Pratto and Brent Rooker. He would strike out Brewer Hicklen to end the inning.

In the second, Dobnak gave up a one out single to Jose Briceño, but after that he retired the next 10 batters he faced before walking Iván Castillo with two outs in the fifth. That was the last batter Dobnak faced as Mario Sanchez came out of the bullpen. Sanchez gave up a single to Dairon Blanco and hit Nick Loftin to load the bases. On a 3-2 pitch to Pratto, Sanchez struck him out looking to end the inning. Dobnak went 4.2 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking three and striking out seven.

The Saints used that momentum to finally score against Storm Chasers starter Alec Marsh. Marsh, who gave up one single through the first four innings, allowed a leadoff single to Andrew Bechtold who took second on a fielding error by the centerfielder Loftin. Nash Knight followed with an RBI double down the right field line scoring Bechtold putting the Saints up 1-0. Knight finished the game 2-3 with a double, RBI, and run scored.

The Saints added to their lead in the seventh as Knight led off with a single to center. He advanced to second on a groundout and two wild pitches later he scored to make it 2-0. Frank Nigro then ripped a single off the glove of third baseman Jimmy Govern. Michael Helman walked, and Cole Sturgeon made it 3-0 with an RBI single to right.

The Storm Chasers got on the board in the eighth. With nobody on and two outs Gabriel Cancel doubled to left. Briceño knocked him in with a single to right-center making it 3-1.

The Saints finished the season 74-75 and tied for fourth place with the Indianapolis Indians.

