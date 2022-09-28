Jacksonville Closes Out 2022 with Navy Town Showdown Win
September 28, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - Bryson Brigman and Jesús Sánchez blasted solo home runs as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp closed out the 2022 season with a 5-3 win over the Norfolk Tides Wednesday night at Harbor Park.
The Jumbo Shrimp (80-69) took the lead in the top of the sixth inning and never looked back. Sánchez (8) blasted a solo home run off Norfolk (74-76) starter Chris Vallimont (L, 6-7) to tie the game at three. Willians Astudillo followed with a walk and went to third on a double from Troy Johnston. Two batters later, Santiago Chavez smacked a sac fly to score Astudillo and give Jacksonville a 4-3 lead.
An insurance run crossed the plate for Jacksonville, giving them some cushion. Ynmanol Mariñez and Brian Miller walked to start off the seventh. Bryson Brigman reached on an error, which allowed Mariñez to score to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 5-3 advantage.
The Jumbo Shrimp drew first blood in the top of the first. On the fourth pitch of the game, Brigman (8) walloped a solo blast to put Jacksonville ahead 1-0.
Jacksonville doubled their lead in the second inning. Ray-Patrick Didder was hit by a pitch with one out in the second and went to third on a single from Chavez. With runners at the corners, Dalvy Rosario knocked a sac fly, scoring Didder to increase the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 2-0.
Norfolk took their first lead of the day in the bottom of the second inning. Richie Martin started the frame with a triple and Greg Cullen walked. Cadyn Grenier grounded out but Martin scored from third to cut the deficit to 2-1. Two batters later, Connor Norby (4) blasted a two-run home run to flip the game 3-2 in favor of the Tides.
Josh Simpson, Anthony Maldonado, Cole Sulser, and Eli Villalobos (S, 6) combined for five scoreless frames with nine strikeouts.
Jacksonville opens the 2023 season on the road against the Gwinnett Stripers on March 31 and their home opener is slated for April 4 against the Durham Bulls.
