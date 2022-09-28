Rodriguez and Owen Crank Solo Shots as Indians Drop Season Finale

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Endy Rodriguez launched his first career Triple-A home run and 25th overall for the season, and Evansville, Ind. native Hunter Owen - Indianapolis' 2021 home run leader - clubbed his first long ball of the 2022 campaign, but the solo shots weren't enough as the Indians lost their season finale 11-3 to the Columbus Clippers on Wednesday night.

Trailing 9-1 through four innings, Owen cleared the wall in left-center with one out in the fifth for his 25th career home run with the Indians. The switch-hitting Rodriguez followed suit from the right side of the plate in the sixth, launching a two-out blast into the left field bleachers.

Travis Swaggerty helped Indianapolis (74-75) push a run across in the opening frame. The 25-year-old worked a leadoff walk, stole second - his 20th in 25 attempts - and later scored on a wild pitch.

Indy's lead was short-lived. Mike Burrows, who was activated off the injured list prior to the game, retired the first two batters before Columbus (85-64) exploded for seven runs with two outs, six coming on a pair of three-run homers by Nolan Jones and former Indian Mitchell Tolman. The Clippers tacked on in the third on a run-scoring single by Tolman, and Gavin Collins made it 9-1 with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Oscar Mercado split Owen and Rodriguez's solo blasts with a two-run homer off Hunter Stratton in the fifth.

Burrows (L, 1-5) was charged with six earned runs on five hits and one walk. Left-hander Konnor Pilkington (W, 3-5) yielded three earned runs on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

Indianapolis was outscored 35-5 in the three-game series, lost its last five games and dropped 11 of its final 15 contests to finish below .500 for a third consecutive season, the longest since a stretch of four straight sub-.500 seasons from 2007-10. Indy's pitching staff compiled nine strikeouts to push the new single-season record to 1,256 punchouts, 12 more than the previous high of 1,244 in 2019.

