Knights Conclude 2022 Campaign with 9-5 Loss

September 28, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights wrapped up the 2022 regular season on Wednesday afternoon with a 9-5 loss against the Durham Bulls from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

Charlotte center fielder Tyler Neslony had a solid day at the plate. Neslony went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. In all, the Knights tallied 10 hits on the afternoon.

The Bulls jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning off Charlotte RHP Sean Burke (0-2, 11.57), who was saddled with the loss. Durham hitters Bligh Madris and Ruben Cardenas had RBI doubles for the Bulls in the first inning off Burke. Grant Witherspoon also contributed with a sacrifice-fly RBI to in the frame.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Knights battled back and pulled to within one run thanks to back-to-back home runs from Nick Ciuffo and Craig Dedelow. The home runs were the fifth of the season for both Charlotte sluggers. Ciuffo and Dedelow both had two hits each on the afternoon. Second baseman Lenyn Sosa also had a two-hit day for the Knights in the loss.

Both teams added runs along the way, including a five-run fourth inning for the Bulls. That inning was highlighted by a two-run single off the bat of Julio Meza.

Durham RHP Cooper Criswell (2-1, 4.17) earned the win after

The Knights finished the 2022 regular season with a record of 58-92. The 92 losses marked an all-time single-season record for the Knights.

The 2023 Charlotte Knights season will kick-off on Friday, March 31 against the Memphis Redbirds at Truist Field. Once again, the Knights will play 150 games (75 at home and 75 on the road) in 2023. Truist Field will celebrate its ninth season and 10th year in existence in 2023.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.