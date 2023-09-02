WooSox Rally to Force Extras, Drop 10-Inning Affair Versus Norfolk

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Norfolk Tides (33-23, 81-49) continued their dominant week at Polar Park, grabbing a 6-4 extra-inning win over the Worcester Red Sox (31-24, 70-60) on Saturday afternoon, thwarting a late WooSox comeback.

In a 4-4 game in the tenth, Norfolk pushed across the decisive runs. Lewin Diaz led off the inning with an RBI double off the Worcester Wall in right, scoring the automatic runner. After A.J. Politi notched a strikeout, Ramon Rodriguez smashed a ground ball down the third base line-it ricocheted off the glove of the third baseman, allowing Diaz to score to make it 6-4.

The WooSox failed to score in the bottom of the tenth, falling for the fifth time in a row this week and dropping their record to 6-7 in extra-inning games.

The first four runs of the ballgame came via the solo home run, three of which came from Norfolk. Homers from Coby Mayo in the second, Connor Norby in the third and Diaz in the fourth gave the road team a 3-0 lead, all off WooSox starter Kyle Barraclough.

Barraclough went at least six innings for the seventh time this season, allowing four runs on eight hits. The Tides' final run off the right-hander came in the sixth on a two-out RBI double by Shayne Fontana.

Worcester's first run came off the bat of David Hamilton, a solo shot of his own the opposite way down the left field line. Hamilton now has 16 Triple-A home runs, adding on to a career high at any level.

That was the only run allowed by Norfolk starter Chayce McDermott, who went seven innings and allowed four total baserunners (Hamilton accounted for three of the four).

Scoreless relief innings from Andres Nunez and Zack Weiss kept it a 4-1 WooSox deficit entering the bottom of the ninth inning.

In the ninth, Nick Sogard walked with one out and Stephen Scott ripped a single to right to bring the tying run to the plate. After a flyout, Ronaldo Hernandez worked a 2-2 count, and with Worcester down to its final strike, he doubled down the left field line.

In a 4-2 game, Norfolk went to Wandisson Charles out of its bullpen with the tying runs in scoring position for Christian Koss, who reached on an RBI infield single to the right side. Bradley Zimmer followed with a walk to load the bases with two outs.

Narciso Crook was next, and he watched four pitches go by for a game-tying RBI walk. A strikeout ended the inning, but the WooSox, who entered the ninth with four total baseunners, brought nine to the plate and had six baserunners in the frame.

The WooSox conclude the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. at Polar Park against the Norfolk Tides, affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. On the mound, Brian Van Belle (3-2, 7.19) faces Cade Povich (1-2, 7.61). Television coverage is on NESN+, while radio coverage is live at 12:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

