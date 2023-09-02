Iowa Falls on a 10th Inning Walk-Off
September 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Iowa Cubs (72-56) couldn't complete a comeback victory, losing to the Toledo Mud Hens (62-68) in extra innings.
The Mud Hens got on the board first, scoring two from Nick Maton's double in the second. The I-Cubs cut their deficit in half as David Bote knocked in Yonathan Perlaza on a single in the top of the fourth.
Nick Solak extended Toledo's lead to 3-1 with a sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the fourth. They got two more runs from Eddys Leonard's single which scored Maton and Justyn-Henry Malloy later that inning. Iowa battled back once again, cutting their deficit to 5-3 on a two-run single from Darius Hill in the sixth.
The seventh inning was the true rally for Iowa. Chase Strumpf set the tone with a lead-off home run that put the I-Cubs within one. They quickly took the lead 6-5 on a double from Jared Young that scored Yonathan Perlaza and David Bote.
The battle was far from over from either side after seven. Malloy sent a solo shot 441 feet to things up at six in the bottom of the eighth. Iowa had a chance to take the lead in the top of the ninth when they loaded the bases, but they stranded every runner, coming up with no runs.
Leonard called game for the Mud Hens in the 10th inning. He scored Dillon Dingler on a two-out single in the final at-bat of the game to give Toledo the walk off win.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Yonathan Perlaza hit his third double of the series in the fourth inning. He not only leads the International League with 37 on the season, it's also good for the Triple-A lead. Perlaza is tied for fifth in all of baseball in doubles.
- Through five games this series, Iowa has struck out 62 times. They struck out 15 times Saturday night.
Iowa and Toledo will play the final game of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Fifth Third Field scheduled for 5:05 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
