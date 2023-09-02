Castillo Deals But Louisville Beats Omaha 4-2

September 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - Despite a strong start from Max Castillo, the Omaha Storm Chasers dropped a third straight game to the Louisville Bats, falling 4-2 Saturday night at Werner Park.

Castillo held the Bats scoreless over the first five innings of the game, as Louisville only managed one runner past second base in the first half of the contest. The right-hander surrendered a game-tying home run in the top of the sixth inning, then exited with two outs and the game tied at one, falling an out shy of his fifth quality start this season

Omaha's offense gave Castillo just one run of support, with both of the Chasers' runs scoring on groundouts. Clay Dungan reached on an error to open the bottom of the fourth inning, then came around to score on a groundout off the bat of Nick Pratto.

After the Bats tied the game in the top of the sixth inning, the Storm chasers jumped back in front in the bottom half, as Bubba Thompson singled, took second base on a passed ball and third on a steal, before scoring on a fielder's choice groundout from Tyler Gentry.

Jonah Dipoto got the final out of the sixth inning behind Castillo but put his first two batters on in the seventh, giving way to Walter Pennington. Both runners Pennington inherited from Dipoto came around to score, on an errant throw and sacrifice fly to vault the Bats ahead, then an RBI single to Pennington added a run of insurance.

After three of his first four batters reached, Pennington retired eight of his final nine and struck out three over 3.0 innings of work, two pitches off his career-high of 58.

Down by two runs entering the bottom of the ninth, a Gentry walk and Nate Eaton single brought the winning run to the plate with one out, but a rally for the Chasers never materialized, as Omaha dropped a third straight game to the Bats, losing 4-2.

Anthony Veneziano heads to the mound Sunday at 2:05 p.m. CT in the series finale, as the Storm Chasers look to split the series.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.