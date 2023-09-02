Bisons Win Streak at Six Thanks to 7-3 Win against Indianapolis

BUFFALO, NY - Thanks to an 11-strikeout outing by Wes Parson, the Buffalo Bisons were able to extend their win streak to six games as they defeated the Indianapolis Indians 7-3 on Saturday night at Sahlen Field in downtown Buffalo.

The Bisons got the scoring started with a big offensive showing the bottom of the second inning, beginning with Orelvis Martinez's eighth home run of the season, a solo shot to left center to give the Herd a 1-0 lead. Jamie Ritchie kept the scoring going this inning as he singled to right field, allowing Tanner Morris to score, 2-0.

This big inning continued for the Herd as Steward Berroa grounded into a force out, giving Morris a lane to head home from third base and make it a 3-0 ballgame. Buffalo added on yet another run this inning as Cameron Eden made it 4-0 when he hit a sacrifice fly to left field that was deep enough for Berroa to round home.

Buffalo tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning as Rafael Lantigua singled on a line drive to the left fielder, allowing Nathan Lukes to score and give the Herd a commanding 5-0 lead. This is Lantigua's 72nd RBI this year with the Bisons.

RHP Wes Parsons was masterful on the mound for the Bisons in his start on Saturday night. In his five innings of work, Parsons struck out an impressive 11 batters, his highest total this season. Parsons gave up only one hit, allowed only one walk, and had zero earned runs.

The Herd just kept putting runs on the board as Addison Barger made it a 7-0 game in the bottom of the seventh inning as his RBI double scored Lantigua and Lukes. This Barger's 21st double of the season and his 33rd and 34th RBIs this year.

Indianapolis broke the shutout in the bottom of the ninth inning as Ryan Vilade doubled to the far-left corner of the stadium, scoring Chris Owings to bring the score to 7-1 late in the game. The Indians continued this last second effort as Malcom Nunez made it a 7-3 when he doubled to score Vilade and Jared Triolo.

The Bisons and the Indians will wrap up this six-game series on Sunday afternoon with a 1:05 p.m. scheduled first pitch. RHP Mitch White will be on the mound for Buffalo and RHP Cam Alldred gets the nod for Indianapolis.

