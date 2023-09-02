Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 2 vs. Scranton/WB

September 2, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Scranton/WB RailRiders (30-24, 64-64) vs. Rochester Red Wings (25-29, 59-68)

Saturday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Clayton Beeter (1-4, 5.32) vs. RHP Roddery Muñoz (0-3, 9.28)

WILD WILD WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings walked off against Scranton/WB in 10 innings last night, their ninth walk-off win of the season...RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE tied a season-high with seven strikeouts while allowing one earned on two hits over 5.0 innings, while five bullpen arms combined to allow one earned over 5.0 innings of work...RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD extended his International League-leading hitting streak to 14 games with a 1-for-3 night, and 1B FRANKIE TOSTADO became the 76th player for the Wings this season in his Triple-A debut...Rochester looks to secure their first series victory since 7/25-30 against Worcester tonight, sending RHP RODDERY MUÑOZ to the mound against RailRiders right-hander Clayton Beeter.

BUILT RUTHER(FORD) TOUGH: RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD went 1-for-3 with a single and a walk last night, extending his hitting streak to an International League-leading 14 games...since the start of the streak on 7/16, he's hitting .365 (19-for-52) with a triple, six doubles, two runs batted in, and four runs scored.

WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER: LHP TIM CATE earned his first career Triple-A win in relief last night, working a scoreless 10th inning with a runner on second base...Cate has now delivered six consecutive scoreless outings dating back to 8/22 against Worcester, allowing just three hits over that span...six-straight scoreless outings tie a career-high (3x in 2023)...

This is his first win at any level since 5/20 against Erie, with Double-A Harrisburg.

EXTRA, EXTRA, READ ALL ABOUT IT: Rochester and Scranton/WB went into extra innings for the second-straight game yesterday, with the Cocos Locos walking it off in 10 innings...the last time Rochester had gone to extra innings in back-to-back games against the same team was in 2018 against Lehigh Valley (three-straight 7/6-8)...

This marks Rochester's eighth walk-off win in nine-inning games, the most in a season since they had nine in 2015.

GONE STREAKIN': After scoring in the bottom of the 8th inning last night, Rochester has now scored a run in 120 straight games dating back to 4/8-G2 in Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League this season, 52 games ahead of second place (JAX, 78)...no International League team has scored a run in 100-straight games since at least 2005, and no Rochester team has done so since at least 1997....

Rochester has been shut out just twice this season (4/4, 4/8-G2), which would be the fewest in a single season for a Red Wings team since at least 1985, with the next-closest being four in 1993.

COMEBACK KIDS: After Scranton/WB pushed a run across in the top half of the eighth, Rochester opponents have now scored first in 15 of their last 16 games dating back to 8/13 against Lehigh Valley...since that date, Rochester has scored six runs in the first three innings, while scoring 53 runs from the fourth through the end of the game.

TOSTADO SCOOPS: 1B FRANKIE TOSTADO made his Triple-A debut in last night's game, going 0-for-4...Tostado becomes the 76th player and 38th position player to suit up for Rochester this season.

ACTION JACKSON: RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE worked 5.0 scoreless innings Friday night, allowing two hits, while tying a season-high seven strikeouts...the right-hander has struck out 20 batters over his last three starts (15.0 IP), good for 12 strikeouts per nine innings...

Rutledge now leads all Nationals Minor League players with 119.0 innings pitched.

Through the series' first four games, Rochester starters have posted a 1.50 ERA (3 ER/18.0 IP), best in the International League.

MORENO MANIA: RHP GERSON MORENO delivered a scoreless ninth inning last night, in what was his International League-leading 53rd appearance of the season...he leads all International League relievers (min 40.0 IP) with a 2.33 ERA (17 ER/65.2 IP) and 82 strikeouts, while posting the second-best batting average against (.167)...

Moreno is the 18th Rochester pitcher since 2000 to appear in at least 53 games in a season.

Last season, Alberto Baldonado appeared in 56 games...this is the first time Rochester has had back-to-back years with a pitcher that has appeared in 50+ games since 2010 (four pitchers) and 2011 (Kyle Waldrop).

