McGreevy Dominated Stripers in Redbirds' Shutout Win

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 2-0 win over the Gwinnett Stripers at AutoZone Park on Saturday night.

Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (9-5) completely dominated Gwinnett in the win. The right-handed pitcher struck out a season-high tying nine batters in 6.2 shutout innings. McGreevy allowed just two hits, one to the second batter he faced and another to the final batter he saw in the outing. He extends his team-leading win tally to nine.

Memphis scored a run in each the second and third inning, enough to supply the victory. Designated hitter Nick Raposo drove in a run on a fielder's choice to give the Redbirds the lead. The next inning, third baseman Cesar Prieto smacked a double down the left-field line to score second baseman Jose Fermin.

Relievers Grant Black and Chris Roycroft (S, 1) combined to complete the shutout. Roycroft tossed a one-two-three ninth to record his first save of the season in his third try.

The Redbirds (64-67) return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, Sept. 3 to conclude a six-game homestand at 2:05p.m. CDT against the Gwinnett Stripers.

