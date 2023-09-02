SWB Game Notes - September 2

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (64-64, 30-24) vs Rochester Red Wings (25-29, 59-68)

Game 129 | Road Game 60 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY | Friday, September 1, 2023 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

RHP Clayton Beeter (1-4, 5.32) vs RHP Roddery Munoz (2-5, 6.47)

BEETER'S BEST - Clayton Beeter tossed a career high 99 pitches in his last start against Lehigh Valley. It was the second time he had thrown that many offerings in a contest. Beeter has seen Rochester once this season at PNC Field when he pitched six innings of one run ball. He didn't receive a decision as the RailRiders went on to lose that contest. The righty struck out seven and did not walk a batter in his first no free pass start of the season.

ONE RUN MAYHEM- The RailRiders have totalled 16 wins and 16 losses in one run ballgames this summer. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has won three of these tight contests against Rochester and lost two of them in 2-1 games this week.

SPLIT EXTRAS- The RailRiders and Red Wings played back-to-back pitcher's duels that went scoreless into extras. On Thursday night, the RailRiders plated four runs in the top of the tenth to win their second extra innings contest of the season against Rochester. The first game in ten frames on June 16 at Innovative Field. Last night, the Red Wings took the contest walking things off on an error in the bottom of the inning. No team could plate a run through the first seven innings of the game.

STEALING SWIPES- The RailRiders have gotten on a roll taking extra bases on the diamond. They have totaled twelve in four games taking six yesterday. The team has combined for 151 steals with Estevan Florial leading the way for 23 total. Last summer, SWB set a new franchise record with 172 taken.

AHEAD ON THE FARM- Matt Bowman has recorded 44 appearances for the RailRiders out of the bullpen this season. It is the most for a reliever in the entire Yankees farm system. Bowman was placed on New York's 40-man roster on July 20th. Aaron McGarity has had 43 outings for second most in the organization. Andres Chaparro has each played a career-high 119 games this summer to lead all the Yankees Minor League affiliate players.

POST SEASON PROMISE- The RailRiders are now just 2.5 games back from first place in the International League with a 30-24 record. They sit in eighth place behind the leading Durham and Lehigh Valley. SWB made up ground after splitting the week with the WooSox and then taking six of seven from the Iron Pigs. The RailRiders go into the last month of the season at .500.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders a handful of September birthdays on the calendar. Franchy Cordero turns 29 on September 2nd, while his teammate Jesus Bastidas has his 25th on September 14th. Defensive coach Jose Javier celebrates his birthday on the 16th and the RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan's occurs on September 29th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects making their first appearances in Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

