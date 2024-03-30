WooSox Rally in Ninth for First Win of 2024

ALLENTOWN, PA - Tied 2-2 in the top of the ninth inning, the Worcester Red Sox (1-1) delivered in the clutch with a three-run rally to edge the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs (1-1) 5-2 on Saturday evening at Coca-Cola Park.

Tyler Heineman started the game-winning rally with a ringing leadoff double down the right field line off Austin Brice (L, 0-1), and was removed for pinch runner Corey Rosier. Mark Kolozsvary (COALS-vairy) followed with a walk, and Chase Meidroth (MY-droth) eventually drew a two-out free pass to load the bases for Nick Sogard.

Brice bounced a pitch to Sogard, allowing Rosier to scamper home on a wild pitch to break the tie, and Sogard extended the lead to 5-2 with a frozen rope into left field that scored a pair. Kolozsvary came home from third, and Meidroth scored when Simon Muzziotti's throw eluded catcher Jose Godoy.

After homering in his final at bat on Friday, David Hamilton started Saturday's contest with a leadoff blast on Kolby Allard's fourth pitch of the ballgame. Hamilton jumped on a 2-1 fastball and launched it high and deep over the 25-foot wall in right field.

Meidroth followed with his first Triple-A hit, a high chopper that he beat out at first base, and came in to score following a Sogard double and a Romy Gonzalez sac fly to deep right.

The 2-0 lead held for seven innings thanks in large part to a phenomenal start from Brian Van Belle. The righthander held the Iron Pigs at bay over five scoreless innings, scattering five hits while striking out six and walking none. Van Belle elicited an eye-popping 12 swings and misses, including six on his signature changeup.

Zack Kelly worked around a pair of walks on his way to a hitless sixth, Cam Booser (W, 1-0) struck out four batters in two innings, and Chase Shugart nailed down the bottom of the ninth with a 1-2-3 inning, striking out one batter along the way.

Sunday's series finale is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park, with RHP Jason Alexander scheduled to make his WooSox debut against RHP David Buchanan. Radio coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. on the 98.9 NASH Icon WooSox Radio Network.

The team returns home for Opening Week in Worcester, highlighted by Opening Day at Polar Park against the Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday afternoon at 3:05 p.m.

