Jace Jung's Big Day Lifts Mud Hens Past Sounds

March 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Mud Hens defeated the Nashville Sounds 4-2 on Saturday at Fifth Third Field.

Kreider Montero got the start on the bump for game 2 of this 3-game series against the Sounds.

The Hens wasted no time in the bottom of the 1st as Justyn-Henry Malloy doubled to left field with Jace Jung following suit by doubling to left center field to drive in Malloy to give the Hens the early 1-0 lead.

The following inning Dillon Dingler hit the first home run of the 2024 season for the Hens which extended the lead to 2-0.

Montero had himself an excellent performance today as he went 4 innings, striking out 6 and not allowing any runs.

Drew Anderson came in to relieve in the top of the 5th as he gave up a pair of singles to start the inning but then recorded three straight outs to get out of the jam.

The Hens started a 2 out rally in the bottom of the 5th as Wenceel Pérez and Malloy drew walks which allowed Jung to add on to his day as he singled to left field to bring in Perez making it 3-0.

At the start of the 6th, the Sounds would add one back off of a pair of doubles making it 3-1 and Anderson would find himself yet again in a two on, no out situation but once again the help of his defense gets him out of the jam as a few fly outs and a grounder ends the inning.

Justice Bigbie and Akil Baddoo both drew walks to start the bottom of the 6th but nothing ever came of it as the next three batters all recorded outs to end the 6th.

Devin Sweet replaced Anderson on the mound to start the 7th as he gave up a triple to start the inning with one out but Sweet struck out the next batter and recorded another out to end the top half of the 7th.

Perez then started the bottom half of the 7th with a triple to the left center wall. Right behind him was Malloy who drove him in on a sharp single to center field making it 4-1 in favor of the Hens. Malloy would try stealing second but would be caught. Following that, Jung and Keston Hiura would strike out ending the 7th.

Trey Wingenter came in to close out the game in the top of the 9th as he struck out the first two batters. He then gave up a 2 out single which was then followed by a few stolen bases which put the runner on third. Wingenter then gave up a walk and a dribbler to the third base side which brought in a run making it 4-2. However Wingenter struck out the final batter to end the game in favor of the Hens 4-2.

The Mud Hens finish the weekend series against the Sounds on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.

Notables:

Keider Montero (4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K)

Jace Jung (2-4, 2 RBI's)

International League Stories from March 30, 2024

