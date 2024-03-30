Game Day Alert: Important Game Update

March 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

We can't wait to see you out at CHS Field this evening as the Saints take on the Columbus Clippers in game 1 of a 2-game series. Please note today's game time has been pushed back to 5:07 PM to allow additional time for the field to return to playable condition. If you have a conflict with the new game time please reach out to tickets@saintsbaseball.com and we will do our best to get your tickets exchanged. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.

Tonight's Promotion: We're back, baby! It's Opening Weekend with a Saints Black and Blue Hoodie giveaway for the first 2,000 fans through the gate, presented by CHS. Gates will open at 3:30 PM (approximately 90 minutes from the scheduled game time).

