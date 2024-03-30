SWB Game Notes - March 30

March 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders @ Buffalo Bisons

Game 2 | Road Game 2 | Saturday, March 30, 2024 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Cody Poteet vs RHP Paolo Espino

MARCH MADNESS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 1-0 in the March with their first ever game in the month coming at the start of last season. In 2023, the RailRiders took on the Bisons at PNC Field with a 2-1 victory. Last night, SWB won 12-9 thanks to three home runs, three doubles, and six steals.

STEALING SWIPES- The RailRiders recorded six steals yesterday, thanks to two each from Greg Allen and Brandon Lockridge. Jeter Downs and Caleb Durbin each had one apiece. This puts them first in Triple-A with El Paso having four as team. SWB has taken seven bases three times in their franchise history with the last time coming on July 23, 2022 at Lehigh Valley. The RailRiders stole a season high 174 bases last summer.

HOMER HEROES- Greg Allen had the first home run of Minor League Baseball yesterday with a long ball in the first inning at 2:06pm. Jose Rojas and Everson Pereira also recorded a long ball. This puts the RailRiders at three on the season, which ties them with Worcester for the Triple-A high.

DURBIN'S DAY- Caleb Durbin was electric in his first Triple-A contest yesterday. He was hit by a pitch in his first at-bat and immediately stole second base. After grounding out in the third, Durbin came up big in the fourth. He had a two-run double and ended up scoring later that inning. In the sixth he recorded another RBI with a run scoring single. Durbin was announced as the TribalMedia Player of the Game for the RailRiders.

BRANDON'S BEST- Brandon Lockridge played for SWB last season after getting the call up in the late summer. He got the Opening Day start for Triple-A this season. He worked two walks in the contest yesterday and stole two bases. He also had a clutch two-run double to help the RailRiders take the lead in their seven-run fifth inning.

HIT BY PITCH- Greg Allen was hit by a pitch in two separate at-bats last night to tie a franchise high that he already set. back on September 11, 2021, Allen was also hit twice in a season where he was struck 19 times. Chase Utley has the most HBP's in a season with 20 during the 2002 summer.

BY THE NUMBERS- The RailRiders Opening Day roster has a wide variety. Twelve players have already spent time on Montage Mountain. Twenty have time in the big leagues. Eight were raised in the Yankees farm system with five being drafted. Three are ranked in the top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline and eight are on the Yankees 40-man roster. Three additions were through trades, while two were claimed off of waivers.

AGAINST THE BISONS - Last season the RailRiders went 8-13 against Buffalo. Four games went into extra innings with the SWB winning one of them in the 12th frame. The RailRiders also took their home opener but dropped the next two to the Bisons to begin the season. SWB was shut out just once and scored a high of seven runs two times against them.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are pleased to welcome Manager Shelley Duncan back to the dugout in 2024. Duncan will see the majority of his 2023 staff return, including Pitching Coach Graham Johnson, Hitting Coach Trevor Amicone, Defensive Coach José Javier and Athletic Trainer Jimmy Downam. Gerardo Casadiego joins the field staff as the Bullpen Coach while Danny Smith will be the club's Strength & Conditioning Coach in 2024. Nori Subero has been added to the roster as the Assistant Athletic Trainer and Steven DiMaria is the new Advance Scouting Analyst. Jim Billington and Sullivan Lyons return to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the same roles they held last season. Billington is the RailRiders' Home Clubhouse Manager and Lyons is the Video Assistant.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM -The RailRiders will showcase top outfielding prospect Everson Pereira (#6 per MLB Pipeline) alongside starting pitchers Will Warren (#8) and Yoendrys Gómez (#18).

