IronPigs Nearly Rally Back for a Second Straight Night, Fall Short to WooSox
March 30, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - Finding themselves shutout through seven innings for a second straight night, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (1-1) rallied to tie the game but couldn't muster a full comeback this time around as they fell 5-2 to the Worcester Red Sox (1-1) on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Worcester was off and running early as David Hamilton socked a leadoff homer to start the game, his second long ball of the season. Chase Meidroth then singled and moved to third on a Nick Sogard double. Romy Gonzalez plated Meidroth with a sacrifice fly.
The 'Pigs bats were held in check until the eighth inning. Kody Clemens singled to start the frame and two outs later, Nick Podkul was hit by a pitch to put the tying run on base. Pinch hitting, Jordan Luplow ripped a two-run double to the left field corner to knot the game at 2-2.
The tie was short lived as Worcester reclaimed the lead for good in the ninth. With the bases loaded and two outs, a wild pitch plated the go ahead run before Sogard singled to left to plate another with a subsequent throwing error on the play allowing another run to score to make it 5-2.
Cam Booser (1-0) went two innings in relief for the WooSox to get the win, allowing two runs on two hits, striking out four.
Austin Brice (0-1) suffered the loss for the IronPigs, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks, striking out one.
The 'Pigs and WooSox wrap their series with a rubber match on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. RHP David Buchanan (0-0, -.--) is the probable for the 'Pigs while RHP Jason Alexander (0-0, -.--) is lined up to go for the WooSox.
