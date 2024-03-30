IronPigs Nearly Rally Back for a Second Straight Night, Fall Short to WooSox

March 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Finding themselves shutout through seven innings for a second straight night, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (1-1) rallied to tie the game but couldn't muster a full comeback this time around as they fell 5-2 to the Worcester Red Sox (1-1) on Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Worcester was off and running early as David Hamilton socked a leadoff homer to start the game, his second long ball of the season. Chase Meidroth then singled and moved to third on a Nick Sogard double. Romy Gonzalez plated Meidroth with a sacrifice fly.

The 'Pigs bats were held in check until the eighth inning. Kody Clemens singled to start the frame and two outs later, Nick Podkul was hit by a pitch to put the tying run on base. Pinch hitting, Jordan Luplow ripped a two-run double to the left field corner to knot the game at 2-2.

The tie was short lived as Worcester reclaimed the lead for good in the ninth. With the bases loaded and two outs, a wild pitch plated the go ahead run before Sogard singled to left to plate another with a subsequent throwing error on the play allowing another run to score to make it 5-2.

Cam Booser (1-0) went two innings in relief for the WooSox to get the win, allowing two runs on two hits, striking out four.

Austin Brice (0-1) suffered the loss for the IronPigs, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks, striking out one.

The 'Pigs and WooSox wrap their series with a rubber match on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. RHP David Buchanan (0-0, -.--) is the probable for the 'Pigs while RHP Jason Alexander (0-0, -.--) is lined up to go for the WooSox.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

--#YourHometownTeam--

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.