Late Push Not Enough as Sounds Drop Another to Toledo

March 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo, Ohio - Though the Nashville Sounds (0-2) outhit their opponents and put together a late rally, the visitors fell short in another 4-2 loss to the Toledo Mud Hens (2-0) on Saturday afternoon at Fifth Third Field.

In similar fashion to yesterday, Toledo pushed across the game's first run after a pair of doubles in the first inning. Dillon Dingler then hit a solo shot to make it 2-0 Mud Hens in the second inning. Sounds starter Evan McKendry (0-1) would limit the damage, adding six strikeouts across 4.2 innings in the loss.

Nashville avoided the shutout with a run in the sixth inning after back-to-back doubles by Owen Miller and Joey Wiemer to make it a 3-1 game. Toledo later answered with a tally in the seventh to go up three runs.

Trey Wingenter (S, 1) struck out the first two Sounds and looked to cruise to a save in the ninth. However, a Tyler Black single, Vinny Capra walk and Miller reaching on an error pushed Black across home and brought the go-ahead run to the plate. Wiemer then struck out swinging to end the contest and give Toledo the series win.

The Sounds put together hits throughout with a total of nine. Black finished 2-for-5 with a triple into the right field corner in the seventh. Patrick Dorrian had a double and single, while Chris Roller contributed a triple in the eighth. The key stat was the lack of hits with runners in scoring position, as Nashville ended the game going 1-for-13 in those situations.

Harold Chirino, Jared Koenig and Enoli Paredes made their Sounds debuts out of the bullpen. Chirino walked three and allowed an inherited run to score in the fifth, while Koenig gave up a pair of hits and run in the seventh. The former Astro Paredes worked a 1-2-3 eighth to keep it a three-run game.

Nashville closes out their only series against Toledo on Easter Sunday at Fifth Third Field. Right-hander Tobias Myers makes his first start as a Sound. He'll go against The Tigers' No. 15 prospect (MLB Pipeline), right-hander Brant Herter. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. central and can be heard on 94.9 FM The Fan.

Post-Game Notes

* Tyler Black extended his hitting streak to 16 games, dating back to last season. He's batting .435 (27-for-62) with 18 runs, 5 doubles, 3 triples, 2 homers and 11 RBI during the streak which dates back to September 7, 2023. * This was Nashville's first game with multiple triples since July 1, 2021 vs. Louisville (Tim Lopes and Weston Wilson). * Patrick Dorrian's double had an exit velocity of 106.4 MPH. On top of his 440-foot homer with an exit velocity of 106.7 MPH, he has the two hardest hits by Nashville players through two games. * Nashville will try to avoid a three game sweep tomorrow. They were swept in their last three game series at Louisville from July 14-16, 2023.

