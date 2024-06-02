Red Wings Pick up First Win of 2024, 6-2

March 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

After dropping their Opening Day Contest, the Rochester Red Wings secured their first win of 2024 on Saturday afternoon, 6-2 over Syracuse. CF James Wood, DH Juan Yepez, and LF Jake Alu each laced a pair of knocks to pace an offense that collected 10 hits, including the first pair of Red Wing homers off the bats of Yepez and SS Jack Dunn. RHP Thaddeus Ward struck out six across 4.0 scoreless innings in his Triple-A debut and was finished off by scoreless outings from RHP Spenser Watkins and RHP Amos Willingham.

With one out in the top half of the first, James Wood roped a single into right field and advanced to second on a single from Juan Yepez. 1B Travis Blankenhorn followed with a fielder's choice to put runners on the corners with Jake Alu coming to the plate. The New Jersey native skied a fly ball to center field that dropped in for a double, scoring Wood to give Rochester an early 1-0 lead. This marked the 141st game in a row that the Red Wings have scored at least one run.

After a clean bottom half of the first, Rochester wasted no time extending their lead in the top of the second. With one out in the inning, 3B Erick Mejia drew a walk on four pitches, and promptly stole second base to put himself into scoring position for the Wings' first stolen base of the season. Two batters later, RF Jacob Young drove in Mejia on an errant throw to first base and extended the Red Wings' lead to 2-0.

Rochester further solidified their lead over the next two innings with a solo home run to lead off the fifth and the sixth. The first came off the bat of Juan Yepez, who launched a 2-0 fastball to left-center field, traveling 398 feet at 106.4 MPH, the hardest-hit ball by a Red Wing through the first two games of the season. Jack Dunn followed suit with a solo homer of his own in the sixth, a 358-foot shot into the left field bullpen that pushed the Rochester lead to 4-0.

It wasn't until the bottom of the seventh inning that the Mets scored their first run, a solo homer off the bat of 3B Mark Vientos that cut the lead to 4-1. The score remained unchanged until the top of the ninth when Erick Mejia drove in Jake Alu with a sacrifice fly to give the Red Wings an insurance run. James Wood worked a bases-loaded walk in the same inning to push the lead to five heading to the final half-inning.

Syracuse would cut into the lead in the bottom of the ninth, kicked off by a double off the bat of Mark Vientos. He came around to plate the Mets' second and final run of the game when 2B Yolmer Sánchez lined a single into center field to make the score 6-2. The Syracuse rally ended there, securing the Red Wings' first victory of the season.

Thaddeus Ward took the ball for the Red Wings to begin the contest, making his Triple-A debut. The Florida native, who made 26 appearances with Washington in 2023, turned in 4.0 scoreless innings on one hit with two walks and six strikeouts. RHP Spenser Watkins would enter in the bottom of the fifth inning for his Red Wing debut, striking out the first four batters he faced on the day en route to 2.0 hitless innings before giving the ball to LHP Joe La Sorsa. The Mount Kisco native allowed one earned run on three hits across 0.2 innings, striking out one. Amos Willingham provided 1.1 innings of scoreless protection without allowing a hit, taking the ball from La Sorsa in the bottom of the sixth inning. RHP Rico Garcia came in to throw the ninth inning, allowing one run on two hits with one strikeout, closing the door for Rochester.

Saturday afternoon's Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to starting pitcher RHP Thaddeus Ward. The former Boston Red Sox farmhand allowed just one hit through 4.0 scoreless innings while striking out six in his Triple-A debut. This marks the fewest hits he's allowed through at least 4.0 innings pitched since August 16, 2019, as a member of the Salem Red Sox (5.0 IP, 1 H).

Rochester looks to string together back-to-back wins and secure their first series victory in the finale on Sunday afternoon in Syracuse. RHP Jackson Rutledge is set to make his first start of 2024 against Mets RHP Mike Vasil. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

