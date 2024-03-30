Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - March 30 at Syracuse

March 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (0-1) vs. Syracuse Mets (1-0)

Saturday, March 30, 2024 - 1:05 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Thaddeus Ward (NR) vs. RHP José Buttó (NR)

SALTY CITY: The Rochester Red Wings dropped their fourth consecutive Opening Day contest, falling to Syracuse yesterday afternoon, 6-3...2B JAKE ALU, 3B CARTER KIEBOOM, and SS JACK DUNN each picked up two hits apiece to pace the offense, while RF JAMES WOOD collected his first Triple-A hit, a double down the right field line...LHP RICHARD BLEIER, RHP LUIS REYES, and RHP JACOB BARNES delivered scoreless appearances in relief of JOAN ADON...Rochester looks to get into the win column this afternoon, sending RHP THADDEUS WARD to the mound against Mets RHP José Buttó.

DUNN DUNN DUNNNN: SS JACK DUNN went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and an RBI yesterday afternoon, his first career multi-hit game on Opening Day, which also included a diving catch to save a run from being scored...over his last six games with the Red Wings dating back to 9/20/2023 at Indianapolis, the Georgia native is hitting .375 (9-for-24) with a triple, double, and two RBI.

NO ADON(T) DO IT: RHP JOAN ADON made the start for the Red Wings yesterday, allowing four earned on four hits across 2.1 innings of work...after making the start in the first game of 2023, he becomes the first Rochester pitcher to make back-to-back Opening Day starts since PJ Walker in 2012 and 2013.

KNOCK ON WOOD: RF JAMES WOOD, the Nationals' second-ranked prospect, recorded his first career Triple-A hit in yesterday's contest...the lefty hit a grounder that took a hop off the first base bag and rolled into right field, which he turned into a double...Wood went 1-for-4 overall in his debut.

Wood led all Nationals' Minor Leaguers in home runs last season with 26.

OOPS WE DID IT AGAIN: DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN came around to score on a fielding error in the fourth, extending Rochester's run streak to 140 consecutive games dating back to the second half of a doubleheader on 4/8/2023 at Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League, 61 games ahead of second place (MEM, 77)...no Rochester squad has scored a run in at least 100-straight games since Innovative Field opened in 1997.

THE 600 CLUB: LHP RICHARD BLEIER and RHP JACOB BARNES made their Red Wing debuts in yesterday's matchup...Bleier came into the game in the bottom of the fifth and struck out the first batter he faced...he went on to pitch a scoreless sixth, logging 1.1 innings with a strikeout...Barnes recorded a 1-2-3 eighth inning with a strikeout in his first outing as a Red Wing...

The pair has amassed 600 total games of Major League experience (Bleier 335, Barnes 265).

LONG LIVE LUIS: RHP LUIS REYES delivered a scoreless outing yesterday, allowing a hit while striking out one in an inning of work...the Dominican Republic native has appeared in 60 games with Rochester since they became a Nationals affiliate in 2021, second-most of any pitcher over that span (Alberto Baldonado, 113)...

His 68.1 innings pitched in 2023 was 10th-most among International League relievers.

