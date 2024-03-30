Knights Fall to Redbirds 10-3 on Saturday

(MEMPHIS, TN) - The Charlotte Knights dropped game two of the three-game series against the Memphis Redbirds by a score of 10-3 from AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN on Saturday.

Offensively for the Knights, right fielder Oscar Colás continued his strong start to the season. Colás, who went 2-for-3 in Friday's opener, launched his first home run of the season in the fourth inning on Saturday. His solo home run in the fourth gave the Knights the first of three runs on the day. One batter later, catcher Adam Hackenberg went back-to-back with his first home run of the season. Hackenberg led the way with two hits on the afternoon.

The Knights scored one more run along the way and did so on an RBI double by third baseman Lenyn Sosa in the top of the fifth inning. Shortstop Colson Montgomery, who made his Triple-A debut on Friday, went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Saturday's game.

Charlotte LHP Jared Shuster (0-1, 15.75) was charged with the loss after he started and allowed seven runs on six hits over four innings of work. Shuster allowed four of the five Memphis home runs on the afternoon. In the bottom of the second inning, Shuster gave up four runs, including home runs to catcher Pedro Pagés and second baseman José Fermín. The home run for Fermín was his first of two in the game. He allowed two more home runs in a three-run fourth inning.

Memphis RHP Josh James (1-0, 9.00) earned the win despite allowing one run in just one inning of work. Memphis starter Adam Kloffenstein gave up just two runs on five hits over four innings.

The Knights will conclude the three-game road trip on Sunday afternoon against the Redbirds. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m. ET. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call on www.CharlotteKnights.com beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

