Marlins' Cabrera to Make Rehab Start on Sunday for Jumbo Shrimp

March 30, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins' right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera will make an injury rehabilitation start for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in Sunday's 3:05 p.m. contest against the Gwinnett Stripers from 121 Financial Ballpark.

Cabrera appeared in 22 games, including 20 starts, in 2023 for Miami, going 7-7 with a 4.24 ERA. Over 99.2 innings, the 25-year-old struck out 118 against 66 walks and 78 hits allowed. The 2023 campaign was his third in the major leagues. In 2022, Cabrera went 6-4 with a 3.01 ERA in 14 starts with 75 punchouts in 71.2 innings.

Cabrera first spent his time in Jacksonville in 2019 when they were members of the Double-A Southern League. In eight starts, Cabrera went 4-1, allowing 11 earned runs in 38.2 innings for an ERA of 2.56. He also tallied 43 strikeouts against 13 walks and 28 hits. In 2021, Cabrera got his first taste of Triple-A in 2021 again with the Jumbo Shrimp. In six starts, he finished 1-3 with a 3.68 ERA and yielded 12 runs on 22 hits against 48 strikeouts in 29.1 innings.

A native of Santiago, Dominican Republic, the Marlins signed Cabrera as a non-drafted free agent in 2015. He spent 2016 through parts of 2021 in the Marlins minor league system before making is major league debut August 25, 2021 against the Washington Nationals. In 10 total starts that season with the Marlins, he is 2-4 with a 4.93 ERA and has allowed 23 runs on 34 hits in 42 innings with 43 strikeouts.

Cabrera is be the first Marlin assigned to Jacksonville on an injury rehabilitation assignment. In 2023, the Jumbo Shrimp had 15 overall injury rehab assignments.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.